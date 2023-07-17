Bricktown Comedy club is thanking customers for their continued business by offering free points to customers if they bring someone to a show that has seen a comedy show yet for this customer appreciation weekend.
Tickets are limited and are not transferrable and must be reserved via email. Upcoming shows are:
- Gabriel Rutledge July 20-23 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
- Kristin Key July 27-29 7:30 and Saturday 4:00 p.m.
- Boozy Brunck w/ Kristin Key 2:00 p.m.
Tickets will be reserved and under your name at will call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.