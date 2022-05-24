OKLAHOMA CITY – To help provide equal learning access, opportunities and keep local youth connected, UScellular has donated 55 wireless hotspots and two years of service to Seas the Day Mobile Library as part of its After School Access Project.
Seas the Day Mobile Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in the Oklahoma City community. The “library on wheels” organization offers educational services such as tutoring, STEM and literacy programs to elementary and middle-school-aged children.
According to BroadbandNow Research, more than 40 million people in the United States currently lack reliable access to high-speed internet. This leads to what is known as the “homework gap” among youth who lack proper internet access.
UScellular’s After School Access Project provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education.
“The success of students in the communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular,” said Adam Dohmen, area sales manager for UScellular in Oklahoma City.
“Connecting people and communities is our mission and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”
Through the After School Access Project, the company has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet in its markets.
To date, the company has donated more than 3,800 hotspots, a value of $3.7 million, to its communities through this initiative. Eligible 501c3 nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply by going to AfterSchoolAcessProject.com.
“At Seas the Day Mobile Library, we are committed to creating an environment in which every child has equitable learning access and opportunities,” said Teresa Day, president of Seas the Day Mobile Library. “The wireless hotspots and service donated by UScellular have allowed us to further support our local youth in the Oklahoma City community.”
Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework, Day noted.
The hotspots provided through After School Access Project connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for youth throughout Oklahoma City while at Seas the Day Mobile Library.
“UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM (science technology, engineering and mathematics) education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities,” Day continued.
Since 2009, UScellular has donated nearly $21.4 million along with numerous experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.
For more information about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To learn more about the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, click here.
