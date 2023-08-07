OKC metro is dealing with a shortage of officials to officiate games according to David Gore, a retired member of the OKC Metro Official Association.
Gore said, "its kind of a critical situation and we'd like to have more people involved, especially young people, maybe college age."
The problem has been discussed numerous times for all sports but where the shortage is really in football.
The website for the OKC Metro Officials Association states that the role of OKC Metro Officials Association is to cater to the requirements of officials in baseball, basketball, football, and softball.
The group was established in 2000. Anyone needing information on becoming a registered football official in Oklahoma can visit the Oklahoma secondary School Activities Association website at www.ossaa.com
