Only six motorcyclists registered for a Dice Run through the Oklahoma City metro on August 12, but the organizers, Oklahoma’s Military Order of the Devil Dogs – MODD – were still glad they held it. They had hoped for several hundred vehicles and lots of toys to donate to The Children’s Hospital VOLUNTEERS.
“We call it a success because kids are still going to get toys and funds that they would not otherwise get,” explained David Hull, Oklahoma Senior Vice-Pack Leader and lead event planner.
Participants visited five locations, starting at Pops 66, Arcadia (on Route 66); then Frenzy Brewing Company, Edmond; Express Clydesdales Barn, Yukon; Papa’s Leather, Bethany; and Harley-Davidson World, OKC.
At each stop, drivers shook five dice, trying to roll high or low numbers to win cash awards at the ride’s conclusion. Organizers wanted out of town participants to experience a variety of places.
Danny Thomas of Pound 178 in Oklahoma City stamped tally sheets as riders came to his stop at the Frenzy Brewing Company. “For me, even if one person shows up, it’s a win. We were here. We did it. All this is for the kids at OU Medical Center VOLUNTEERS.”
Hull had more bad luck as a trailer full of toys from the Osage Nation meant for the VOLUNTEERS broke down. They will reschedule its delivery.
The Dice Run was a kickoff to a week-long 2023 National MODD convention at OKC’s Omni Hotel from August 13-20. This year’s convention marked 100 years of the Marine Corps League to which all MODD members belong.
Marines attended business meetings (bylaw changes, committees, training, etc.) as well as socialized at an ice breaker talent show, river cruise, and a grand banquet. The MODD website states, “The Military Order of the Devil Dogs is the fun and honor society of the Marine Corps League.”
Hull said the MODD has lots of programs. He cited the Young Marines program for children ages 8-18, Toys for Tots, training to perform Honor Guard and Color Guard duties, and scholarship programs for high school seniors.
On August 15, about 250 colorfully dressed Marines walked across the street from the Omni Hotel and made a formation to prepare for their annual donation to a hospital dedicated to caring for children.
They cheered as their Chief Devil Dog, Alan Sanning of Jefferson City, Missouri, gave a check for $74,000 to Sara Jacobson, the Executive Director of Volunteers and Philanthropy at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.
“We’re purchasing special equipment like an infant warmer, airway equipment for our helicopter, an imaging panel for X-Rays, and more. We’re incredibly grateful for the MODD’s generosity,” said Sarah Parcell, Director of OU Development at the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.
Afterwards, convention attendees had fun by bidding money to win the right to rub pies in the faces of leaders as well as dunk them in a water tank, practice throwing plastic axes at targets, play golf, and more. Relaxing with friends was a fitting ending to a day of meetings.
Earlier that day, MODD presented $2,000 from the Dice Run to the Oklahoma Children’s VOLUNTEERS group.
According to their website, the VOLUNTEERS group formed in 1973 and their purpose is “to make a difference for kids at the hospital.” Volunteers deliver toys, use pets and music as therapy, schedule special events that make children’s dreams come true, and much more.
Although the Dice Run had a rough start, the Military Order of the Devil Dogs overcame it with typical generosity that will help children survive serious medical conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.