FILE - Big Jim Thorpe, famed American athlete and former U.S. Olympic great, center, sets a fast pace for some girls during a "junior olympics" event on Chicago's south side June 6, 1948 sponsored by a V.F.W. post. Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee confirmed that an announcement was planned later Friday, July 15, 2022.