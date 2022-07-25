In this Saturday, July 23, 2022, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jon Auvil, center, receives an Ernest Hemingway bust and congratulations after he won the 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Left of Auvil is Joe Maxey, the 2019 winner, and at right is Fred Johnson, who won in 1986. Auvil, who finally won on his eighth attempt, beat 124 other entrants in the contest that was the highlight event of Key West's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 24. Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during most of the 1930s.