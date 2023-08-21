A new app has been launched by the City of Norman as officials hope to increase transportation in previously underserved areas.
The new app is called "Norman on Demand" and will work like Uber or Lyft according to the city. The app will also power OU's Safe Ride program that aims at curbing drinking and driving.
A riders first 6 rides are free, after that it's $2 per ride. OU students will ride free during SafeRide hours 10 pm to 3 am., Thursday through Saturday.
