The Oklahoma City Fire Department is doing something called "Safe Haven Baby Box" to help mothers who feel they cannot keep their babies.
The new initiative is a safe and anonymous way for parents who are unable or unwilling to care for their newborn children at fire station 21 provides a discreet and secure method to surrender their infants.
The Box ensures that the newborns are protected and get the care they need and deserve. It is climate controlled and fully monitored enclosure at the northeast exterior of fire station 21.
When a newborn is dropped off the motion sensors and silent alarm immediately alerts emergency personnel inside the fire station. Officials hope that the box will give the babies a chance at life and a bright future.
This program is operated under the state's safe haven laws, which allows parents to surrender infants up to 30 days old without fear of prosecution, as long as the baby is unharmed.
When the infant is retrieved local social service agencies ensure that the child will find a suitable home, where their well-being will be prioritized.
Although the baby box is supported based on law it seems that there might psychological implications for both the child and the parents later down the road. It is a good idea to protect children and the fire station should be commended for that.
