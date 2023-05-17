–Volunteers are still needed for the long-awaited 46th Annual Paseo Arts Festival, which is just a few days away! Shifts are available on our website at thepaseo.org for Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. with live music until 10 p.m., and Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visitors will enjoy over 90 nationally acclaimed visual artists from as far as California and Montana, who fill the Historic Paseo Arts District with original artwork: everything from painting, ceramics and photography to woodworking, glass, sculpture and jewelry.
The festival is famous for its more than 50 performers such as Uncle Zep, longtime legendary band who has supported the Paseo for years, and new performers including Coldbrew, a rising lo-fi musician based in Stillwater with over 1,069,856 monthly listeners on Spotify. Some of the food and beverage vendors for this year include Tacos El Paso, Let’s Do Greek and Barbells & BBQ. The craft beers Stella Artois, Black Mesa Sellout and Golden Road Mango Cart will be returning this year, being served ice cold on tap and served by the south stage. Karbach Ranch Water and Cerveza and of course our staple Budweiser products at all three beverage tents.
Shudder at the thought of parking? Get shuttled in style on a Village Deluxe Motorcoach, which will run a continuous route from the free parking lot at NW 36th & Walker, and drop you off at the north end of the festival at 30th & Dewey. Shuttle hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. May 27 and 28 and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 29.
The Paseo Arts Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Paseo Arts Association. The money raised through beverage and merchandise sales directly supports the mission of the 501(c)3 nonprofit and is used to put on Paseo programs and events provided to the community year-round.
For more information visit thepaseo.org or call (405) 525-2688. For daily details, follow us on Instagram @paseoartsdistrict, Facebook @paseoartsdistrict and Twitter @PaseoOKC.
Volunteer for the 46th Annual Paseo Arts Festival at the following links:
Drink Tent Shifts: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508094aafae2ca5fb6-paseo9#/
All Other Shifts: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508094aafae2ca5fb6-paseo8#/
The Paseo Arts Festival is just days away and still needs volunteers
Stacy Martin, Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oklahoma City University signs business degree agreements with 4 international schools
- Lookout Kitchen announces grand opening and ribbon-cutting at Lake Murray State Park
- New bike lanes on Classen will improve safety for bikes
- Biden Bungles Border -- Column
- Doctor and Pharmacist charged with second degree manslaughter
- The Paseo Arts Festival is just days away and still needs volunteers
- Mullin it Over (Commentary) -- Uplifting Oklahomans in Foster Care
- Constituent Request for Prisoner Escape Alert Signed into Law -- State Rep. Anthony Moore grateful
Most Popular
Articles
- Anthony calls Oklahoma Corporation Commission a 'Kangaroo Court' as he blasts $6 billion approval
- Wide Awake, but not Woke: Loss of donors to University of Oklahoma accelerates -- Analysis
- Vending Machines could save lives
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- PBS Needed Defunding: Hofmeister and Paycom Founder Hijacked OETA for Pandemic Purposes - OPINION
- Oklahoma Legislature to Send Landmark School Choice Legislation to Governor Kevin Stitt
- Oklahoma Governor Stitt Revokes PBS Funding as a result of 'really problematic' LGBTQ Content
- LGBTQ attacks Enid Library Board - Opinion
- OCU secures gift to expand data analytics center | Donation to add artificial intelligence study
- Oklahoma National Guard heads to Africa this year – Mullin, Bice, Lankford and Stitt offered support
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.