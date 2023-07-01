Sulphur, Oklahoma has been voted the 58th favorite affordable vacation destination in a National Poll of Families.
The summer travel season is prime time for families with kids wanting to hit the road, relax, and have fun. The poll identified 175 affordable family vacation destinations this summer and Oklahoma had three of them.
High gas prices has forced families to tighten their budgets for vacations and they have been seeking budget friendly alternatives to high dollar luxury resorts. Oklahoma's three winners in the poll were:
58. Sulpher which gives vacationers access to a range of affordable lodging in the form of hotels, motels, and campgrounds. The Chickasaw National Recreation Area, a scenic park with natural springs, hiking trails, and picnic areas. Families can swim in the freshwater springs, go fishing in the lakes, and explore the beautiful nature trails without incurring any additional expense. The town also hosts affordable family friendly events and festivals including music concerts, art shows, and community celebrations.
128. Guthrie. The town known for its rich heritage. cultural events, and many family friendly experiences. The year is filled with festivals, parades, and live performances. The historical first state capitol of Oklahoma is sure to keep families entertained.
152.Medicine Park. nestled in the Wichita Mountains offers a picturesque town that has become a favorite among many with its affordable accommodations that includes cozy cabins, affordable hotels.
