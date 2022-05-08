FILE - Country music legend Mickey Gilley, performs at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. to benefit the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy,” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at age 86.