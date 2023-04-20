Rebecka Peterson, a Tulsa high school math teacher has been named National Teacher of the Year, officials said.
She was chosen from among five finalists by the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), a nonprofit organization. The finalists were culled from 55 state teachers of the year.
Along with teaching, Peterson runs the blog "One Good Thing," posting positive updates from her classroom daily, with over 1,400 contributions to date.
As the current Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, she shares uplifting stories from teachers across all 77 counties on social media.
Peterson has been in the education field for 14 years and has spent 11 years at Union High School, according to CCSSO. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from Oklahoma Wesleyan University and the University of South Dakota. Recently, she was named a finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
CCSSO's National Teacher of the Year Program recognizes exceptional teachers nationwide, providing professional development opportunities and empowering them to engage in policy discussions. The 2023 National Teacher of the Year was selected from a group of five finalists, who were selected from among a group of 55 State Teachers of the Year.
Tulsa-area legislators were quick to congratulate the Tulsa educator.
Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, said,
“Rebecka Peterson just brought the honor of National Teacher of the Year back to our state for the first time in nearly 60 years. We are so proud of all the work she has done here in Oklahoma and know she will continue to inspire many teachers and students as she advocates for education across the nation. Union Public Schools, the state of Oklahoma, and the entire nation is blessed to have her as a role model and as our National Teacher of the Year.”
Sen. Dave Rader said, “Rebecka Peterson has not only proven her outstanding teaching abilities and classroom effectiveness but has also made a difference in the lives of many students. Her students have continually performed above national averages and have excelled in mathematics as a direct result of her instruction. She is incredibly deserving of this honor, and on behalf of the state of Oklahoma and our district, I’d like to congratulate her for being named National Teacher of the Year.”
Sen. John Haste said, “What I find most inspiring about Mrs. Peterson is that she has encouraged 11 of her former students to pursue careers as educators. Her impact on Oklahoma education will be recognizable for years to come as she continues to promote positivity, inspire future teachers and implement new strategies that ensure student success.”
Sen. Joe Newhouse said, “We are extremely proud of Mrs. Rebecka Peterson for being named National Teacher of the Year. Her commitment to Oklahoma education is truly inspiring and a model for teachers across the state. I wish her the best of luck as she travels Oklahoma and the nation over the next year to share positive stories of her students and fellow educators.”
