State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has announced an initiative that includes up to $50,000 signing bonus for teachers.
The plan, which a news release says Walters calls his Comprehensive Teacher Pay Reform initiative, features three programs
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters on Wednesday announced an initiative that includes, in part, a recruitment plan involving a signing bonus of up to $50,000 for incoming teachers.
The plan, which a news release says Walters calls his Comprehensive Teacher Pay Reform initiative, features three programs.
The first is a new teacher recruitment program to include up to a $50,000 signing bonus for a five-year commitment. The signing bonus would be one of the largest in the country, according to a news release.
The bonuses will partly be funded through American Rescue Plan federal relief money.
The Comprehensive Teacher Pay Reform initiative also would launch a teacher empowerment program that will incentivize teachers to become leaders in their schools. It also would set up teacher bonuses and special programs to increase teacher pay.
"For decades, Oklahoma has struggled to recruit and maintain quality teachers in the state," Walters said in the news release. "Under my administration, I will reverse this trend with my Comprehensive Teacher Pay Reform initiative. This will empower local school districts to compete for and attract the right talent needed for their unique circumstances. The best and brightest teachers throughout Oklahoma and the country should be teaching right here in our own backyard."
According to the news release, certified educators new to teaching, certified teachers returning to the profession and certified teachers moving to Oklahoma from out of state who sign contracts to teach in a critical shortage area in the 2023-24 school year and commit to five years would receive a bonus. Those teachers will get between $15,000 and $50,000 signing bonuses based on certain criteria.
Below is a breakdown of the signing bonuses.
Less than three years of experience: $15,000; rural or high-poverty district: $20,000
Three-plus years of experience: $25,000; rural or high-poverty district: $30,000
Five-plus years of experience and teaching in a rural or high-poverty district: $50,000
Five-plus years of experience teaching special education: $50,000
Teachers moving to Oklahoma with less than five years of experience: $25,000; five-plus years: $50,000
Below is a look at which teachers are eligible for the bonuses.
Newly certified teachers (with less than three years of experience) in grades PK-3 or special education PK-12.
Returning certified teachers in grades PK-3 or special education PK-12. Returning is defined as retired teachers, teachers who left the profession or career changers.
Out-of-state certified teachers in grades PK-3 or special education PK-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.