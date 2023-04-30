With the 2023 legislative session in full swing and largely in the final few meaningful moments, school choice has yet to reach a conclusion. Memories in politics are short and some in the legislature have amnesia on the November election results. Having campaigned and visited with hundreds of thousands of parents, grandparents, and individuals their demand was loud and clear. Comprehensive school choice must happen and it must happen now. Their stories resonate with example after example of finding pornographic books in the libraries, liberal activists masquerading as teachers telling their kids to ignore their parents with the hopes of creating social justice warriors, and parents just wanting better academic opportunities for their children.
In addition to the threat right here in our state, the federal government has shown itself to be actively engaged in breaking down the family structure, creating immense gender confusion, and endangering our girls by saying male/female gender roles no longer exist. The Biden administration has chosen to weaponize the classroom and Oklahoma is the front lines of this war.
Many will tell you these views are too extreme or that these are cherry picked examples. They will mock you for believing or even wanting to see a different future for our kids. If those pushbacks don’t work then they will declare racism or misogyny with the hopes that shame will keep choice out of the hands of parents. These arguments work because it creates fear. What we have seen in recent months is that parents and individuals across the country have stood up straight and declared that these extremists will never be in charge of the education system ever again.
Public education will remain intact. It is a red herring that has zero evidence to argue that the public education system collapses if school choice is enacted. However, when choice is given then public school districts start to be even more responsive to the ones they serve - PARENTS. Choice in education allows a parent to determine what is best for their kid(s). It is not complicated. Oklahomans will not accept a piecemeal approach. They will not accept exclusion or creating special classes of people based on the irrational fear that some should not be in charge of their child’s education while others are. The Oklahoma legislature should not pick winners and losers in education. The legislature must act swiftly and decisively on this issue as the entire state watches. There must not be any doubt that Oklahoma has the most comprehensive education system a family can choose.
Comprehensive choice, with every dollar following the child, is the only thing that will change the future for the better in Oklahoma’s education system. When parents are in charge and they have the ability to make decisions, education outcomes dramatically improve. The legislature must act now. Parents have demanded comprehensive school choice. Every kid and every parent deserves to have the best education and inaction condemns our kids to failure.
