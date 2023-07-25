According to research from Wallet Hub Oklahoma has the 2nd worst public school system in the nation, taking into account performance, funding, class size, instructor credentials and quality.
Another research-based piece of data has Oklahoma ranked the worst in the amount of students dropping out of school.
School officials say that they see studies like this all the time where Oklahoma comes in last in personal people funding but they admit they have to get better at it.
Teachers are the largest workforce in the state and public education defenders say new actions by the legislature in making a $600 million investment in public schools is good
However, they do not want this to be a one time thing.
