OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University School of Law Diversity Council will host the third annual “Stony the Road” lecture series titled, “The Road to Execution” on Thursday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in OCU Law’s McLaughlin Hall at 800 N. Harvey. This event is free and open to the public.
The discussion panel will consist of legal experts who have worked on state and federal capital appeals and participated in Oklahoma's capital clemency process, including former Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who represented the State of Oklahoma for 16 years in both state and federal capital appeals and clemency proceedings, Professor Andrea Miller, who served for many years in the Appellate Division of the Oklahoma County Public Defender's Office and now leads the Oklahoma Innocence Project at OCU School of Law, and First Assistant Federal Public Defender Emma Rolls, who has represented clients facing execution in Oklahoma for many years and is the Chief of the Federal Public Defender's Capital Habeas Unit.
The panel will also include current Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna, who will be making charging and trial-related decisions regarding all murder and potentially "capital" cases for the Oklahoma County D.A.'s office.
Stony the Road is a student-led coalition at Oklahoma City University School of Law embedded in and supported by the Diversity Council. The goal of the coalition is, according to the group's material, "to facilitate conversations within the legal community that recognize the legal field must improve diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and that we must raise awareness about how marginalized groups are particularly impacted by injustice and unfairness in the legal realm."
The Stony the Road coalition of students first came together in 2020, under the leadership of then-student Jasmine Mathew and Constance Baker Motley Professor of Law Danne Johnson.
Today, the Stony the Road initiative is led by fourth-year law student Luciana Perez and Professor Maria Kolar, who will serve as moderator of the discussion.
"After a horribly botched execution in April 2014 and an execution using an unauthorized drug in January 2015, Oklahoma wisely chose to impose a moratorium that resulted in a pause in executions that lasted over six years and nine months,” Professor Kolar said. “But since October of 2021, Oklahoma has returned to executing persons on death row who have exhausted their appeals and been denied clemency.
“Oklahoma is now poised to return to being one of the ‘top’ execution states in America for this year and the years to come,” Kolar continued. “This raises a lot of questions. This panel discussion event will take up some of these questions, including the ‘Road to Execution’ that such cases take – from the time of charge through trial, appeals and clemency – and what this ‘stony road’ is like for the persons most involved in it, including in the final days."
Professor Kolar has worked on capital appeals as a federal law clerk, a law clerk for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, and as an attorney for the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System. Kolar now writes and teaches in the areas of Criminal Law & Procedure, Evidence, and Capital Punishment at OCU School of Law.
The event will recognize the members of the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission on the sixth-year anniversary of the Commission’s March 2017 Report, in which the 11-member Commission unanimously recommended that Oklahoma’s then-existing moratorium on the death penalty be extended “until significant reforms have been accomplished.”
“Stony the Road” takes its name from the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice” by James Weldon Johnson and John Rosamond Johnson. The hymn was notably used during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and adopted by the NAACP.
For more information and to register, click here.
