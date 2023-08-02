A new 911 classroom will double as a classroom for Metro Tech students interested in Law Enforcement as they learn what it takes to be a dispatcher from the best dispatchers in action.
Oklahoma County Sheriffs Office of Public Information Aaron Brilbeck said, " It's stressful because lives literally hang on every decision that you're making. As a result of that, often times its difficult to find that right person."
The stress that comes with the job has left the county low on 911 dispatchers. From a 2019 bond, Metro Tech has built an $18 million public safety academy on its South Brant Campus.
Superintendent and CEO of Metro Technologies Center Aaron Collins said, " The cost value for the community is we did not have to build a call system training center just to do the training."
The facility is equipped with a gun range, simulation lab and Oklahoma County's new 911 call center, students revive the field training it takes to be on the other side of those lifesaving calls.
Collins went on to say, " anyone who goes through CLEET certification or basic police officer certification will go through that 911 call center module." The new 911 dispatch center doubles as a saferoom and can withstand disasters.
Classes will begin for students in two weeks and dispatchers will be there in two months. The sheriff's Department is ready to welcome those ready to answer the call.
Brilbeck concluded, " it takes the exact right person to do the job. Youve got to have a passion for it."
