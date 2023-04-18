EMSA roughly doubled its efficiency responding to its most critical calls from over last year, said Adam Paluka, chief public affairs officer for EMSA.
In Oklahoma City and Tulsa, EMSA is required to respond to Priority 1 calls within 10 minutes and 59 seconds 90 percent of the time. Priority 1 calls are critical situations, such as heart attacks, strokes, drownings and traumatic motor vehicle collisions.
"In January last year that metric was being met 45 percent of the time," said Paluka. "We've improved to 84 percent, which is where we are now. We've also witnessed the highest call volume in our history."
What was the problem?
"It was increased volume, staffing concerns, emergence from the pandemic and crews having to waiting at hospitals because hospitals did not have any beds to take their patients."
EMSA owns and operates 99 ambulances (52 stationed in central Oklahoma and 47 in northeast Oklahoma). It staffs those ambulances with 650 EMTs, sai Paluka.
For Priority 2 calls, EMSA is required to respond within 24 minutes and 59 seconds 90 percent of the time.
Not all calls are Priority 1. Priority 2 calls are non-life-threatening situations such as, falls, broken limbs and minor injury motor vehicle collisions.
For the suburbs of the metro areas, EMSA must respond within 24 minutes and 59 seconds 90 percent of the time for Priority 2 calls.
The Tulsa-area suburbs include Bixby, Jenks and Sand Springs. The Oklahoma City-area suburbs include Edmond, Lake Aluma, Nichols Hills, The Village, Valley Brook, and Arcadia.
Another plus has been the launch of EMSA's EMT School - EMSA Advantage.
EMSA sponsors the school which is free for aspiring EMTs to attend. They are also paid while they are in the school. This has alleviated staffing issues because the EMTs sign 18 month contracts to work for EMSA upon completion.
"We've already trained almost 100 EMTs,'" Paluka said. We are starting our fourth group."
Additionally EMSA has hired travelling EMTs, a concept that was once restricted to nursing. Now it has 40 additional people to serve patients, he said.
