Inc. Magazine recently revealed that Jones PR, a leading integrated communications and public relations firm based in Oklahoma City, ranked number 3,213 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies in Oklahoma. This is the sixth year for Jones PR to make the annual ranking of fastest-growing private companies in America, and a total of 18 Oklahoma companies made the list this year.
“Jones PR congratulates all 18 Oklahoma companies for their significant growth to make the prestigious Inc. 5000. Oklahoma’s business-friendly economy and policies are reflected in the large number of companies that made the Inc. 5000,” Jones PR President and CEO Brenda Jones Barwick said.
The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk said. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Jones PR is an integrated communications agency that won three national Anvil Awards earlier this summer in New York City from the Public Relations Society of America for the launch of the 988 Mental Health Lifeline by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The firm provides a full suite of advertising, creative, digital, media, influencer and social media services to companies, government agencies and associations.
Founded in 2001, Jones PR is a certified woman-owned business and a partner of PROI Worldwide, the world’s largest global partnership of PR agencies, with offices in more than 110 cities in 50 countries.
Jones PR was ranked by PRWeek Magazine as the 109th largest public relations agency in the U.S. among 53,617 agencies and is the only Oklahoma PR agency to win a Gold Lion Award at the Cannes, France, International Festival of Creativity. Oklahoma City’s local chapter of the Public Relations Society of America selected Jones PR as the Agency of the Year in 2021, and The Journal Record named Jones PR as Best Public Relations Agency in 2023 and 2020.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
To learn more about Jones PR, visit www.jones.pr.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report.
