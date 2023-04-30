For the first time in years, if not in history, Oklahoma is on the verge of becoming a nationally prominent leader in education.
This year Gov. Kevin Stitt and an overwhelming majority of lawmakers in both the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the state Senate have endorsed passage of broad-based school-choice opportunity through the creation of a refundable tax credit that will allow families to choose not only a local public school, but private schools or homeschooling as well.
If this proposal becomes law, Oklahoma will be one of only a handful of states to provide families with this level of school-choice opportunity. The policy makes sense on many levels.
The most important reason to approve private-school tax credits is to improve educational outcomes. It is no secret that Oklahoma’s outcomes are among the lowest in the nation, particularly in some of our urban districts. A child’s future should not be determined by a zip code, and parents should have the ability to access better options if a local school isn’t getting the job done.
Secondly, the tax credit proposal responds to voters’ growing demand for school choice. In last year’s elections, voters sent a message—loud and clear—that they want transformational change by electing numerous candidates at all levels who support school choice.
COVID generated significant learning loss and (via the online learning provided during shutdowns) gave parents a close look at what their children were being taught or not and how. Many came away wanting alternatives, and our legislative leaders and governor are now responding to that voter demand.
Also, providing robust school choice will make Oklahoma a more desirable location for businesses. Don’t underestimate how local school options can impact business decisions since many decision-makers will be bringing not only employees to Oklahoma, but their employees’ children. And, as school-choice boosts academic outcomes through competition, Oklahoma’s workforce will become more and more attractive to employers.
That is also why it is important for any program passed by the Legislature to be a comprehensive program that allows all families to participate. Trying to arbitrarily pick winners and losers in education only creates unnecessary division and will have unintended consequences in areas like business development.
Both the House and Senate have passed versions of the school choice tax-credit program with only minor differences between the two, primarily focused on the size of the proposed tax credit. But both chambers have endorsed tax credits large enough to make private school viable for many, many more families. Now lawmakers only have to iron out minor differences.
As that work continues, Oklahomans have good reason to think our state will soon be at the forefront of national conversations about education and no longer an afterthought.
John Tidwell is state director for Americans for Prosperity.
