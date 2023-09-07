Leaders in Midwest City want to extend and repurpose a temporary sales tax that is currently for the renovation and upgrade of the city's wastewater treatment facility. The new plan would go to city capital improvement projects and parks.
The existing sales tax is .4015% and the issue will go before voters on September 12th. City leaders hosted a town hall last week and met with neighborhood associations and other civic groups to promote the sales tax election.
The current sales tax was approved by voters in November 2011 and was originally scheduled to expire on January 1st, 2025. However, it could naturally expire if the needs of the wastewater treatment system are properly satisfied.
The current sales tax generates about $4.5 million per year and under the proposed plan the sales tax would not sunset, keeping the rate at 9.1%. If the new plan is rejected by voters, the tax rate would regress to 8.6985%.
The city's plans would dedicate 80% of the funds to unfunded or underfunded capital improvement projects that would benefit from the sales tax. Tim Lyon the city manager identified more than $100 million in capital improvement projects that would be funded for the new proposed tax change.
Midwest City currently receives about $750,000 to $1,000,000 in infrastructure capital annually.
There are many projects that are in need of attention including a drainage project in the Orchard neighborhood near the Reed Baseball Complex, a parking lot near the ballpark and the Carl Albert football stadium created by stormwater runoff in nearby houses.
