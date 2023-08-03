A multi-arts program organized by Spark Creative Lab in Oklahoma City called Ditty Bops: The Art of Listening combines music, dance, theatre, visual art, and other performances to bring attention to a significant community issue.
The project is based on the life of Dr. Neil Chapman, a Vietnam-rea veteran and renowned photographer. Chapman worked as a Morse Code Interceptor in Thailand, and is living with Parkinson's Disease, a condition he believes is linked to his military service.
Despite Chapman's struggles, he joins over 262,440 veteran's seeking compensation from the Veteran Affairs backlog. Dr. Chapman's story is the main focus of the project, highlighting the importance of listening and recognizing unheard voices.
Executive Director of SPARK! Creative Lab Nicole Poole describes the event as unique. The Mannequins Series, a collection of photographs taken by Chapman, plays a crucial role in the project. The pictures offer social commentary, and have been gathered across the U.S. and are stored in Frances national library.
The images show the ongoing issues that veteran's face. SPARK! Creative Lab invites the public to participate in this are project, which blends art, empathy, and advocacy.
The events goal is to encourage attendees to listen, think, and act compassionately towards veterans, promoting a community that recognizes their sacrifices and needs.
Ditty Bops: The Art of Listening is August 24, 26, and 27th. Tickets can be purchased at sparklahoma.org, but availability is limited.
