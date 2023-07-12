NH Richest town in OK

City of Nichols Hills offices.

Of all the towns and cities in Oklahoma Nichols Hills is the richest with an average household income of $337,257, $259,200 more than the statewide average.

The data gathered to make the determination examined towns in Oklahoma with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 (for the purposes of this story towns are between 1,000 and 25,000 people). Also, the data is from five-year estimates from the census bureau's 2021 American Community Survey.

The richest towns in other states included:

  1. Alabama, Mountainbrook.$249,818
  2. Alaska, Steel Creek $151,203
  3. Arizona, Paradise Valley $359,522
  4. Arkansas, Goshen $192,359
  5. California, Atherton, $539,944
  6. Colorado, Cherry Hills Village $464,068
  7. Connecticut, Tokeneke $611,239
  8. Delaware, Rehoboth $255,755
  9. Florida, Palm Beach $332,764
  10. Georgia, Druid Hills $209,785
  11. Hawaii, Kaanapali $223,037
  12. Idaho, Hidden Spring $180,783
  13. Illinois, Winnetka $417,007
  14. Indiana, Meridian Hills $278,878
  15. Iowa, Kent Estates $172,590
  16. Kentucky, Anchorage $305,118
  17. Louisiana, Des Allemands $139,761
  18. Maine, Falmouth Foreside $204,669
  19. Maryland, Chevy Chase $489,515
  20. Massachusetts, Dover $432,571
  21. Michigan, Orchard Lake Village $355,008
  22. Minnesota, Orono $306,372
  23. Mississippi, Pleasant Hill $187,029
  24. Missouri, Ladue $384,815
  25. Montana, Helena Valley Northeast $142,825
  26. Nebraska, Hickman $119,081
  27. Nevada, Incline Village $198,214
  28. New Hampshire, Hanover $184,742
  29. New Jersey, Short Hills $428,352
  30. New Mexico, Las Campanas $246,737
  31. New York, Brookville $617,173
  32. North Carolina, Biltmore Forest $317,802
  33. North Dakota, Horace $188,255
  34. Ohio, Coldstream
  35. North Dakota, Horace $188,255
  36. Ohio, Coldstream $371,209
  37. Oklahoma, Nichols Hills $337601
  38. Pennsylvania, Messiah College $390,363
  39. Rhode Island, Charlestown $134,740
  40. South Carolina, Kiawah Island $366,392
  41. South Dakota, Dakota Dunes $166,304
  42. Tennessee, Belle Mead $434,848
  43. Texas, Hunters Creek Village $477,852
  44. Utah, East Basin $281,879
  45. Vermont, Woodstock $127,822
  46. Virginia, Great Falls $353,259
  47. Washington, Yarrow Point $410,703
  48. West Virginia, Shenandoah Junction $169,135
  49. Wisconsin, River Hills $283,369
  50. Wyoming, Hobak $195,161

