Of all the towns and cities in Oklahoma Nichols Hills is the richest with an average household income of $337,257, $259,200 more than the statewide average.
The data gathered to make the determination examined towns in Oklahoma with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 (for the purposes of this story towns are between 1,000 and 25,000 people). Also, the data is from five-year estimates from the census bureau's 2021 American Community Survey.
The richest towns in other states included:
- Alabama, Mountainbrook.$249,818
- Alaska, Steel Creek $151,203
- Arizona, Paradise Valley $359,522
- Arkansas, Goshen $192,359
- California, Atherton, $539,944
- Colorado, Cherry Hills Village $464,068
- Connecticut, Tokeneke $611,239
- Delaware, Rehoboth $255,755
- Florida, Palm Beach $332,764
- Georgia, Druid Hills $209,785
- Hawaii, Kaanapali $223,037
- Idaho, Hidden Spring $180,783
- Illinois, Winnetka $417,007
- Indiana, Meridian Hills $278,878
- Iowa, Kent Estates $172,590
- Kentucky, Anchorage $305,118
- Louisiana, Des Allemands $139,761
- Maine, Falmouth Foreside $204,669
- Maryland, Chevy Chase $489,515
- Massachusetts, Dover $432,571
- Michigan, Orchard Lake Village $355,008
- Minnesota, Orono $306,372
- Mississippi, Pleasant Hill $187,029
- Missouri, Ladue $384,815
- Montana, Helena Valley Northeast $142,825
- Nebraska, Hickman $119,081
- Nevada, Incline Village $198,214
- New Hampshire, Hanover $184,742
- New Jersey, Short Hills $428,352
- New Mexico, Las Campanas $246,737
- New York, Brookville $617,173
- North Carolina, Biltmore Forest $317,802
- North Dakota, Horace $188,255
- Ohio, Coldstream
- Ohio, Coldstream $371,209
- Oklahoma, Nichols Hills $337601
- Pennsylvania, Messiah College $390,363
- Rhode Island, Charlestown $134,740
- South Carolina, Kiawah Island $366,392
- South Dakota, Dakota Dunes $166,304
- Tennessee, Belle Mead $434,848
- Texas, Hunters Creek Village $477,852
- Utah, East Basin $281,879
- Vermont, Woodstock $127,822
- Virginia, Great Falls $353,259
- Washington, Yarrow Point $410,703
- West Virginia, Shenandoah Junction $169,135
- Wisconsin, River Hills $283,369
- Wyoming, Hobak $195,161
