The Myriad Gardens Busker Street Fair is set for September 8th at 8:00 p.m.as a homage to a centuries old art form that includes artists of many disciplines entertaining people in a public space in exchange for gratuities.
The event will be spread across a large part of the park that will include food form popular mobile eateries. Attendees will be able to shop for homemade one of a kind items for artisan vendors.
This year the event will include a magician, stilt walker, human statue, mime, juggler, musicians and more.
Performers at the Busker Street Fair will include:
- Art Moves music stage, sponsored by Arts Council Oklahoma City from 5-6p.m. Kyle Reid, 6-7p.m. Lucas Ross, and 7-8 p.m. Campbell Young.
- Balloon Animals: Laura Gipson.
- Caricatures: LOL Cartoons.
- Face painter: Vanessa Green.
- Juggler: with Inspryal.
- Harpist: Hannah Helbig.
- Hula Hooper: with Inspryal.
- Human Statue: Gregory Staires.
- Magician: Jonathan Meyer.
- Mime: Rita Scranton.
- Poetry: Clarissa Sharp.
- Saxophone: Bandido Baba.
- Singing Duo: Olive Green Duo.
- Stilt Walker: with Inspryal.
- Violin Duo: Casey & Minna
Busker Street Fair Food :
- Big Friendly Beer Bus.
- BlueJ's Rollin Grill.
- Just Desserts
- Kona Ice
- Lets Do Greek.
- Oh My Gogi.
- Oklahoma Kettlecorn.
- Split Top Dogs.
- Taco's el Paso.
- Wondervan Pops.
Busker Street Fair Vendors:
- Bookish.
- Botanical Bath Blends.
- Cicada Song Designs.
- Dark Side Cactus.
- Handmade with Loveless.
- Hitch by Billie.
- Kallos Ink.
- Maria Victoria-Giselle Leon.
- Mollycoddled Hash Slingers.
- Moonglow Maven.
- Myriad Garden Shop.
- PAMBE Ghana.
- Pear Street Books & Plants.
- Sweet Coco Clay.
- Tall Grass Prairie Soap.
- Wild Bergamot Bath.
- A Wild Collective.
