Eva Schlegel -- an Austria-based artist known for engineering steel mirrors into spectacular, architectonic sculptures -- will open her first public work in the U.S Multiple Voices. on August 31st at the Campbell Art Park, 1146 N Broadway.
Schlegel visited Oklahoma City in 2020 for the opening of Bright Golden Haze that included one of her photographs. She was impressed by both Oklahoma's Contemporary architecture and the special quality of Oklahoma's light. The interplay between the built environment and the natural world sparked a series of conversations about light, place and perception that led to Multiple Voices.
Oklahoma Contemporary Director Jeremiah Matthew Davis says, " Our building designed by Rand Architects, takes its inspiration from the ever-changing nature of the Oklahoma skies...comprised of 16,800 aluminum fins, the building's facade shimmers and shines, reflecting and refracting light as it changes throughout the course of each day."
Davis also commented, "working with similar materials-aluminum and glass-Schlegal created a series of polished and translucent surfaces that catch and reflect light and parts of the surrounding environment. The sculptures architectonic from rises from the ground toward the sky, encouraging us to see the light and shadow hitting the ground and foundation of the installation, the sculpture itself and the skies above."
In order to tie Multiple Voices even more closely to Oklahoma, Schelegal decided to incorporate local authors. After reading works by dozens of writers, she selected texts from three poets connected to the state: Steve Bellin-Oka, Kimberly Blaeser (Minnesota Chippewa) and Joy Harjo (Muscogee Nation). Their poems appear in blurred form directly on Multiple Voices glass panels-though each text is a part of the sculpture and are rendered cryptic to the viewer.
Schlegel says, " the text pieces create a specific space like the mirror sculpture, a ghostlike expanding space, but real...when you read, text creates space and worlds in your head, intended by the poets. Wehn confronted with the blurred text on Multiple Voices, the intimacy between reader and text is disturbed, raising questions, making the reader aware of how perception works."
Multiple Voices opens 6 p.m. on August 31st at the Campbell Art Park with a reception and an artist talk. Tickets are free.
