Tanya Britton prays with her dog, Sybil, by her side, while helping to prepare for Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Many people across the U.S. are reacting with horror to the Supreme Court's abortion decision, overturning Roe v. Wade. But on a day that belonged to the victors, millions of others like Britton, who've been immersed in the anti-abortion movement for the past half-century, are rejoicing.