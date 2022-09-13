Everyone is invited to join Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice for a community meeting from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Science Museum Oklahoma, 2020 Remington Place.
Participants will get updates on neighborhood safety, Creston Hills, South of 8th, Jewel Theater and the Innovation District, including the Henrietta B. Foster Center and Convergence. After a 45-minute presentation, attendees can visit one-on-one with City staff.
“Ward 7 is gearing up for more development, and this is a great opportunity for residents to learn what’s on the horizon,” said Councilwoman Nice. “Keeping Ward 7 residents informed and updated is one of my biggest priorities.“
Ward 7 makes up northeast Oklahoma City but also extends into southeast and northwest parts of the City.
Councilwoman Nice was elected to City Council in 2018 and re-elected in 2021.
