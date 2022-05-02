On February 1, Wade Burleson of Enid, Oklahoma, a minister, writer, and the former President of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, announced that he had officially filed as a Republican candidate for Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District.
By May 1, his quiet days of quietly campaigning to seize the Republican Party nomination from long-time incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas were over.
Truth is, Burleson was never really quiet. It’s just that more people are paying attention.
In his lift-off, Burleson said: "The time of silent acquiescence by Oklahoma politicians to the destructive, unconstitutional liberal policies of Washington are over. We cannot afford to send a congressman who says one thing while campaigning and another when voting. I will be full of grace and fearless in truth. I'm running to represent all Oklahomans as a defender of our Constitutional liberties."
Wade's maternal and paternal ancestors lived in Oklahoma before statehood (1907), and he was born in Oklahoma City in 1961. Wade attended Business School at Baylor University where he met his wife, Rachelle, and he later graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Finance from East Central University, Ada, Oklahoma.
Wade and Rachelle were married in 1983 and they have four adult children and four grandchildren. Rachelle Burleson, DNP, APRN, CNS, is currently the Chief Nursing Officer of Enid's regional medical center.
Wade served as the Lead Pastor of Emmanuel Enid for thirty years until his retirement in January 2022. He served two terms as President of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma. Wade is a successful author with several published books and articles on American history and biblical theology.
In a recent letter addressed to “Dear Future Constituent,” Burleson wrote that there are two different campaigns for Congress going on in northwest Oklahoma. He explained himself this way:
“The first election is the one everybody knows about; the election for Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District. When I decided to run for Congress in January, I called my opponent, Frank Lucas. I told him that I respected his service as our 14 term, 28-year OK-CD3 Congressman. I also explained that as I begin to draw a distinction between his voting record and my conservative principles, I would never attack him personally. Ronald Reagan and Tip O'Neal were great friends who respected each other, even though they had two different visions for our country.
“Frank Lucas votes liberal while quietly speaking conservatively. Frank's lifetime voting scores from independent agencies that rate Congressmen in terms of conservative values are as follows:
FREEDOM INDEX: 58%, HERITAGE ACTION: 62%, CLUB FOR GROWTH: 62%, CITIZENS AGAINST GOVERNMENT WASTE: 66%.”
Burleson continued: “Congressman Lucas voted for the federal Red Flag Law H.R. 4350, allowing the seizure of guns without due process. Additionally, he joined every Democrat in voting for The Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, H.R. 550 (opposed by 180 House Republicans) which invests $400 million for GPS technology to track individual citizens, permits or forbids travel, and enables authorities to detain or quarantine citizens for the good of ‘public health.’ Mr. Lucas’ voting record shows he actively supports federal government overreach.
Rep. Lucas, at his request, was named to “the House Conference Committee as the ranking member of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee (Big Tech). He was also appointed, at his request, as a member of the Financial Services Committee (Big Banking).
“During this horrific Biden Administration, Lucas refused to request a waiver which would have allowed him to continue serving on the Agriculture Committee to protect the interests of Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. The 2023 Farm Bill currently being crafted will be voted on during the next Congress and it is packed with liberal pork projects and crushing EPA, USDA, and ultra-liberal environmental regulations. Lucas also did not request Committee membership on the Natural Resources Committee to protect Oklahoma oil and gas producers.”
Put it this way. In light of this narrative, why did former President Donald Trump endorse Frank Lucas a few days ago?
Burleson thumb-nails what he believes is the reason:
“Politics; pure and simple. Mr. Trump wants to see a specific person in the Speaker of the House position, and members of Congress actually vote people in -- or out -- of that position. In order to ensure this position will be filled with his desired candidate, Trump needs federal legislators across the nation, who previously expressed support for his favored candidate for Speaker of the House.
“One of these was Representative Frank Lucas. Supporting a particular candidate for Speaker of the House is his right and his responsibility. But the fact that he supports the same candidate that Trump supports is the reason Trump endorsed Frank Lucas. It’s that simple. Politics!”
Burleson stresses, “I owe nothing to anyone in the Washington establishment.”
That’s why, he asserted in his “future constituent” letter, “There is a second election in OK-CD3 on June 28, 2022. National Republican leadership wants Lucas to win because … I am a threat to the establishment. How big of a threat? Let's just say more and more people are surprised at this race. We are in it to win it, and I only owe the people of Oklahoma. You are my people. You are conservative, hard-working, and lovers of liberty. So am I. None of us are is impressed with Washington's political shenanigans.”
He goes on: “If I win the Oklahoma Congressional District 3 Republican Primary race on June 28, 2022, nobody will own me when I get to Washington, D.C. I will do what is best for the people of Oklahoma. Period. That is precisely why a Congressman should be term-limited. When you stay in Washington too long, you owe too many people.
“It would seem that Congressman Lucas agrees with me on term limits. He co-sponsored a bill seeking a Constitutional amendment to limit Congressmen to three terms in office. Congressman Lucas, however, is running for his fifteenth term.”
Burleson continued his narrative, asking the rhetorical question: “Had enough of politicians saying one thing and doing something else?”
Burleson posits that “It is time for Oklahomans to hold accountable our political leaders to not just present themselves as conservatives, but to vote conservative and to BE conservative, and to leave when they owe favors to too many people.”
Contrasting his grass roots support with Lucas’ PAC backing, Burleson pointed out the incumbent’s support from “Big Banking, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and RNC PACS.”
To be sure, “Mr. Lucas has received individual contributions as well. Bill Gates from Seattle has given to Frank Lucas the maximum personal contribution in quarters past.
“I will not have that kind of funding. Yet, nobody will outwork Wade Burleson and our incredible volunteer team. I will be in every county of OK-CD3 – some of them many times – before June 28, and I will never forget why I am going to Congress. I am running to protect your liberty and the liberty of our kids and grandkids. I want to keep the federal government out of your business, your bank account, your backyard, and your body.”
He went on to ask for volunteer support, and voluntary contributions, large and small. He requested, “that all be respectful and kind to Congressman Frank Lucas. I am only drawing a distinction between Lucas' voting record and my principled convictions.
“If the LORD allows me to win a Congressional seat, it will not be due to the Washington establishment, PAC funding, or high-level endorsements. It will be because the good LORD has convinced you that I am a man of my word, and I will go to Washington D.C. to protect your life, your liberty, and your private property from increasing federal encroachment.”
In his original announcement statement, Burleson was described as “a vocal champion for informed consent in medicine, parental choice in education, free and open markets in business, and non-governmental interference in ranching and farming. His broad knowledge of history, his belief in Natural Law (‘Do all you have agreed to do, and do not encroach on other persons or their property’), and his courage to live out his convictions is what makes Wade Burleson the kind of leader Oklahoma needs in Washington.”
And these in that opener, the candidate offered these closing words: "I am not a career politician. But I know the people of western Oklahoma. I am one. We are strong, independent believers in God and the rule of law. Oklahoma doesn't need Washington. Our nation's capital needs the values and character of the people of Oklahoma. I'll make sure they get it."
Burleson’s original press release and his recent “Future Constituent” letter were lightly edited, with his permission. To read Wade Burleson’s original press release (February 1, 2022), go here:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wade-burleson-announces-his-candidacy-for-the-2022-oklahoma-3rd-congressional-district-301472495.html
NOTE: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
