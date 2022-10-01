U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, sent two timely media releases to news organizations in recent days.
Hern released a statement on Friday (September 30) after voting against the Senate Amendment to House Resolution 6833, the Continuing Resolution to fund the government through December 16.
“More spending is not the answer,” Hern said.
“We wouldn’t be in this situation if we had a budget, but Congress has failed the American people in that for years. My budget was the only one introduced in the House for the last two years.
"These short-term spending bills don’t address the rampant spending happening; they reinforce the bad habits formed by our government over the last two decades. We need to do the hard work of governance and pass a budget – that’s the only thing that will help the American people hurting from Biden’s recession.”
Earlier in the week, Congressman Hern released a brief statement after learning that the Tulsa District Attorney has been stabbed:
“I have heard the news reports regarding the stabbing of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. My prayers are with Steve and the entire Kunzweiler family during this difficult time.”
Kunzelweiler was stabbed by his daughter. The incident has been widely reported.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/tulsa-prosecutor-recovering-after-being-stabbed-by-daughter/article_5ce78246-40e6-11ed-9888-63a5bdb0448d.html)
Rep. Hern serves Tulsa as the state's member for the First Congressional District.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.