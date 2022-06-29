On primary election night 2022 in Oklahoma City, a common refrain heard at watch parties was “I can’t wait until all those negative advertisements stop.’
In the case of two campaigns – one for the Democrats, one for the Republicans – the final results are in, and incumbents prevailed in each. For them, it’s back to work on public policy, and voters won’t be seeing for or against advertisements for either.
For Republicans, it was race for State Auditor and Inspector that reached its end. Cindy Byrd, seeking her second term in office, secured 244,285 votes (70.05 percent) to only 104, 455 votes (29.95 % for Steven McQullen.
It was only days before the election that conservative activists and organizations became aware of the extent of the mysterious anti-Byrd campaign.
At an early June event, Byrd and his supporters knew something was brewing, but were not certain how impactful the rumored negative campaign might be.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/in-the-light-of-day-state-auditor-byrd-says-those-that-use-your-money-should/article_7a132240-e77b-11ec-afc7-ab0ffd1d983e.html)
She said in a mid-June releases and in speeches, “I shut down the flow of taxpayer funds lining the pockets of corrupt people, so they’re coming after me,” she said.
Byrd noted that her opponent, Steven McQuillen, has not reported any money to or from his actual campaign.
“I believe that my opponent is a strawman in this race,” Byrd said.
Byrd asserted her belief that "most of the dark money against me is from the founders of Epic Schools in retaliation for my office’s audit" which identified use of taxpayer resources sent to the charter school organization for other than educational purposes."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/state-auditor-cindy-byrd-targeted-by-1-million-of-dark-pac-money-in-race/article_79214c0e-f0b3-11ec-a94a-b79de220f830.html)
Byrd had undertaken the audit at the request of Governor Kevin Stitt, a fellow Republican.
A surge of support, and late (reported and documented) spending in support of Byrd's reelection followed. Cathy Costello, a beloved conservative "movement" leader and advocates for mental health reforms, spoke passionately in Byrd's defense.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/cathy-costello-delivers-strong-statement-endorsing-reelection-of-oklahoma-auditor-inspector-cindy-byrd/article_a251bbaa-f233-11ec-a7d4-af6d6b2fc6d6.html)
Then, Governor Stitt issued a strong statement backing her one week before election day.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/governor-kevin-stitt-endorses-re-election-bid-of-oklahoma-auditor-inspector-cindy-byrd/article_24834c5c-f661-11ec-92df-8fd2e5e9ee83.html)
McQuillen was described by former Auditor Gary Jones as the equivalent of a “ghost candidate” or a “straw candidate” – recruited as the face of a candidacy conceived in the offices of a well-known political consultant.
McQuillen was an unknown in policy cirlces before his candidacy was announced. He relied heavily on mailers paid for by s“dark money” groups, including one called “American Values First.” He promised to audit schools to assure certain curricula are excluded in schools – and other matters outside the authority of the auditor.
McQuillen’s direct campaign spending was nearly non-existent, yet an estimated $1.3 million was spent through entities to election McQuillen and defeat Byrd.
As election day neared, former Auditor Jones called on McQuillen to withdraw from the campaign. He and leaders of the Oklahoma County Republican Party pressed for the group’s actions to be studied.
A local District Attorney announced an investigation into the group. Whatever McQuillen had once quickly collapsed. In Oklahoma County, former executives with the Epic system were arrested.
Byrd has stressed the current Epic leadership has made numerous reforms to comply with the respond to the audit she did at Stitt’s request.
A joyful crowd of Byrd’s supporters and defenders met for a watch party at Adept Bricktown, and from the start of early returns had lots to applaud.
Byrd is headed into a second term as one of the best-known conservative Republicans in state history, while the future plans of McQuillen – who has, since 1998, worked as the fixed asset accounting manager in the Tulsa Public Schools district – are unclear.
George Young is back in the Legislature’s Upper Chamber
For Democrats, the campaign season for one member of the State Senate ended in District 48.
George Young gained 5,886 votes (73.88 percent) to only 2,081 votes (256.12 percent) for
Rico Trayvon Smith.
In a relaxed atmosphere at Kindred Spirits, a neighborhood bar on N.E. 23 Street (Unit C, behind the main address at that number), Senator Young greeted friends and suporters.
One of those who dropped by to congratulate the victor was state Sen. Carri Hicks of District 40 in near-northwest Oklahoma City. She still has to campaign for a second term against the Republican nominee in her northwest Oklahoma City distric.
Young said the emergence of an opponent led him to work the district as he always does, greeting his cadre of supporters in social settings and along the streets and in neighborhoods.
He believes the campaigning process kept him “sharp” and focused.
Many incumbents at the State Capitol in both parties had it easy this year, without drawing opposition at all from either their own or the opposing party.
