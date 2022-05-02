In the normal course of the peoples’ business, citizens or journalists or most anyone should be able to get reasonable questions posed to government
officials answered in reasonably timely ways. But sometimes, things are not normal. And sometimes, the abnormal is the new normal.
We live in a place that blends “reality and fantasy,” a sort of unsteady “middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition.” Perhaps it was ever thus?
This might be called “another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind,” a place where answers are hard to find and, when found, can leave … more questions.
Some years back, Cindy Byrd hired a capable writer as a political consultant. Campaign reports document this. After a successful race for Auditor & Inspector, she hired this person as a consultant for her agency, to conduct media consulting, training and do some writing – with a new contract every month rather than a recurring or ongoing contract (an odd but perhaps not unique arrangement).
Communications marked “very confidential” were shared, and changes were made to agency draft announcements or conclusions. In a land of “shadow and substance,” persons outside the agency asked for copies of documents (not merely emails) in which substantive things were discussed concerning significant public business.
The attachments were not provided. Some items provided were completely, 100 percent, redacted. Nothing more than a blank dark screen.
Any reader might be forgiven for thinking such responses to legitimate open records requested were insulting, making any requester “a human coin, on edge for a brief time in the Twilight Zone.”
Remember, “It may be said with a degree of assurance that not everything that meets the eye is as it appears.” Citing executive privilege and attorney-client privilege – in a state that only recognizes (officially, at least) limited legitimate use of the privilege exception to transparency -- a long list of documents was provided, but without the documents attached.
This narrative is “a very small exercise in logic.” Some might say it possesses “No moral, no message, no prophetic tract,” but still others (not working inside the government) assert it is “just a simple statement of fact.” Facts hint that secrecy is not transparency. Bold patronizing is not legal privilege. Darkness is not openness.
In Oklahoma governance, citizens (even reporters laboring in the public interest) these days are denied access to information that, once upon a time, was readily provided to inquisitive minds. Some in power withhold information not because they must but because they believe … they can.
Thus are born theories about what may or may not be … proper. Laborers in the vineyard of information seem required to “unlock this door with the key of imagination” to discover that “Beyond it is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. You’re moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas.”
A land where confusion is deemed clarity.
There’s “a sign post up ahead.” It says exit. But it could be a bridge to nowhere, in The Twilight Zone.
Note: Direct quotes above are from the opening or closing ‘Twilight Zone’ episode reflections of the legendary Rod Serling – who did not, however, write this reflection.
