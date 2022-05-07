FAM – the First Americans Museum on he Oklahoma River – has set a day of reflections on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).
According to a press advisory sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, “There will be activities throughout the day to honor those who have been lost.”
WHAT: First Americans Museum (FAM) is hosting a come-and-go event to reflect on the silent crisis often called Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) or Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). First American women, girls and Two Spirit relatives disproportionately face higher rates of murder, violence and disappearance than other ethnicities.
The event is open to all community members and will provide opportunities for reflection and learning. Activities include informational booths, art activities, a reflection journey up the Mound summit, panel discussions and a digital memorial. Monumental installations by artists behind The Wild Mother floral studio will be on view through May 9. #FAMOK
WHERE: First Americans Museum, 659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73129
WHEN: Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
WHO: Community Collaborators, including: 4 Directions MMIP, Cheyenne and Arapaho MMIP Chapter, Matriarch, MMIP Apache Chapter of Oklahoma, MMIP Central Chapter, MMIP Kiowa Chapter, MMIW Indian Capital, Oklahoma Federation of Indian Women, Oklahoma Indian Legal Services, The Wild Mother (a new local business and its #SendFlowersTo Project), and Unite the People.
FAM (the First Americans Museum) opened last fall and has emerged as a major center for cultural, historical and community events.
About FAM – First Americans Museum celebrates shared American history through the collective stories of 39 distinct tribal nations in Oklahoma today. The museum promotes awareness and educates the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, contributions, and resilience of the First American nations. The 175,000 sq ft museum is located at 659 First Americans Boulevard in Oklahoma City.
