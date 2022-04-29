FILE - Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is nominating interim Commissioner of Health Reed to take over the job. The first-term governor announced Reed's selection on Thursday, April 28. 2022. If approved by the Senate, Reed will become the fourth commissioner of health since Stitt took office in 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Stitt taps interim health commissioner to lead agency
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is nominating interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed to take the job permanently. The first-term governor announced the selection Thursday. If the Senate approves, Reed will become the fourth health commissioner since Stitt took office in 2019. Reed has worked for the Department of Health for 20 years in various positions and has led the agency on an interim basis since October. According to a press release, Reed has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master's degree in public health.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed on Thursday to take over the job permanently.
If approved by the Senate, Reed will become the fourth health commissioner since Stitt took office in 2019.
Reed has worked for the Department of Health for 20 years in various positions and has led the agency on an interim basis since October.
According to a press release from the governor's office, Reed has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master's degree in public health. He also is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.