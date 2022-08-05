Oklahoma City – On August 4, the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) hosted an interactive discussion with U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, on how America’s leadership and engagement in the world is critical to the security and prosperity of Oklahoma.
Rep. Bice was joined by retired Marine Lieutenant General Brian Beaudreault and Todd Pauley of The Boeing Company for a panel discussion on American leadership in the face of growing global threats and crises and how engagement with the world is vital to the security and prosperity of Oklahoma.
“Countries look to the United States as a country that protects democracy and freedom abroad. In these times of uncertainty, it is vital that the United States pursues policies of peace through strength,” said Rep. Bice.
“It is important that we continue to invest in development and diplomacy, which is actually much more cost effective than military engagement. We must also work to maintain and expand our diplomatic partnerships.”
“On a micro scale, the International Affairs Budget can have a large impact across the world, and especially in the state of Oklahoma,” Bice continued.
“Our manufactured goods are in demand across the world, in countries like Japan, Mexico, and Canada. Hardworking Oklahomans experience the benefits of these goods sold, which in turn supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in our state. We must keep our presence known on the world stage.”
Former Governor Frank Keating, Governor Bill Anaotubby, State Chamber of Oklahoma President & CEO Chad Warmington, and Global Housing Foundation President Sharon Young also gave remarks during the lively conversation on the importance of U.S. development and diplomacy programs.
The USGLC welcomed members from across the political, NGO, business, military, and faith-based communities in Oklahoma for the bipartisan forum.
Regarding how investing in America’s civilian toolkit helps keep the nation safe, Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault stated, “We never can predict where the next crisis is actually going to happen. Leading with our diplomats and working with development issues shore up military efforts such as Foreign Internal Defense (FID) missions.
"It all leads with diplomacy prior to any military coordinated effort. If we can ensure that we continue to have a healthy foreign aid budget, that means greater security at home -- fewer members of our military having to deploy forward.”
In a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) said, "America’s investments in diplomacy and development globally benefit Oklahomans locally. Last year, more than 430,000 jobs in Oklahoma were supported by international trade. Of the nearly 3,000 Oklahoma businesses that export goods, 84 percent are small or medium-sized businesses. Through local businesses and hundreds of thousands of jobs, Oklahoma families are benefiting from America’s leadership on the global stage."
“Oklahomans understand how critical U.S. development and diplomacy is to their economic, health and security interests,” said Jason Gross, Executive Director of USGLC.
“We welcome Representative Bice’s fresh and leading voice on global issues in Congress for the benefit of Oklahomans, including for farmers, energy producers and job creators across the state. Leading globally truly matters locally, and we’re fortunate to see Oklahoma leaders dedicated to advancing U.S. leadership on the global stage.”
For the full discussion at Thursday's town hall, watch the event here: https://www.usglc.org/events/bice-town-hall/
The gathering was USGLC’s first ever public state-wide event in Oklahoma, following the launch of the Oklahoma Advisory Committee co-chaired by former Oklahoma governors Brad Henry and Mary Fallin-Christensen.
Note: The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (www.usglc.org) is a broad-based influential network of 500 businesses and NGOs; national security and foreign policy experts; and business, faith-based, academic, military, and community leaders in all 50 states who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy alongside defense in order to build a better, safer world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.