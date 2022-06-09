Note: This is adapted from a tribute to James E. “Jimmy” Stewart, first published in August 1999. The author has revised and updated it, gently.
Oklahoma City – During a memorial service at Virginia Union University in July 1999, the Rev. Jesse Jackson eulogized James L. Farmer, a giant of the early civil rights movement.
His words of praise were tinged with regret, as Jackson noted some empty seats before him: "Why is this place not filled with children? Why is it not filled with whites? Why is it not filled with preachers... with the entire legislative body?"
He didn't think the crowd looked enough like the Old Dominion.
What would Jackson have thought if he'd been among those who crowded in nine days later to dedicate the James E. Stewart Training Center at the downtown Oklahoma City office of Oklahoma Natural Gas Co.?
"Jimmy" Stewart grew up in the "Deep Deuce" area. A youthful pal, and lifelong friend, was Ralph Ellison, later the author of ‘Invisible Man.’
The segregated town of those days was sketched in a biography of Stewart entitled “A Passion for Equality: The Life of Jimmy Stewart” (Oklahoma Heritage Association, 230 pages with notes and index).
Historian Bob Burke and Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange, co-authors, provided a panoramic view of the days of Jim Crow, with enough particulars to help the reader know, and like, Jimmy Stewart.
He went away a few times, finishing high school in Wichita (where he was the sole black player on the football team) and serving in the Marines. But for most of his life, he was "one of us" - an Oklahoman.
In this city, he worked his way up in a series of jobs, starting his historic tenure at ONG in 1937. A mainstay for the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a columnist for the Black Dispatch, he became friends with Thurgood Marshall, later a member of the U.S. Supreme Court, through joint action on key civil rights cases.
Stewart served nearly three decades on the NAACP's national board.
Stewart raised a family and gained a non-confrontational reputation, but employed a gentle brand of hard-ball politics when he felt the situation required that. He garnered increasing, if sometimes begrudging, respect from white leaders of that era.
A series of peaceful sit-ins he helped to guide led to one of the most peaceful "open accommodations" transitions in any old South or border state. He clashed, more than once, with other leaders in the black community, but never held a grudge.
Controversial actions included support for a sanitation workers strike in the 1960s, and advocacy of busing to achieve racial balance in public schools. ‘A Passion for Equality’ is a solid narrative of vital years in Oklahoma City's history.
During Stewart's "retirement," as civil rights gains took root, broader issues led him into new alliances. Retaining ONG links, he was chairman of a special national committee on energy policy in 1977 which fashioned an expansive vision that included a continuing role for fossil fuels.
That "Energy Statement" was submitted to the NAACP's national board. Heartily endorsed by Margaret Bush Wilson, then the NAACP chairman, it came under attack from some liberals in Congress.
Stewart defended his stance in interviews with The Washington Post and other news organizations.
At the time, U.S. Sen. Dewey Bartlett, R-Tulsa, entered the energy report into the Congressional Record and thanked Stewart for "great service to our country." As governor of Oklahoma (1967-1971), Bartlett was the chief executive who made many of the first gubernatorial appointments of African-American “Okies.”
Future President Ronald Reagan, then a syndicated newspaper columnist, hailed the Stewart-led report for recognizing "increased economic activity means more jobs and more jobs means denting the stubborn 14 percent unemployment rate among blacks."
Stewart served as chairman of the Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority in 1982. He assailed early urban renewal efforts that had "wrecked the community, not only the homes, but the little businesses and property and revenue as landlords."
Stewart often chided youngsters for ignoring the sacrifices that led to modern civil rights protections for racial minorities.
Stewart died on April 13, 1997. His wife, Mae Lois, followed him into the next world just a year later. His legacy is sustained in practical ways, including at a golf course and club house that bears his name – and a Junior Golfers program running through late July this summer.
When he died, The Daily Oklahoman praised Stewart in an editorial for the ways in which "he deftly persuaded white leaders to open doors of opportunity to Americans of African descent."
The Black Chronicle said that because of Stewart's style the bitterness, "harsh hatred and divisiveness experienced by many other places having to eliminate segregation was less so in Oklahoma City and in Oklahoma."
In notes for an autobiography he never wrote, Jimmy Stewart left this witness, a testimony: "He is rich who gives of himself, loves his neighbor, and honors God Almighty."
When people gathered at ONG a couple of years later (on July 25, 1999), there were young folks, old folks and in-between folks. They were, as people put it in those days, “black and white and red and brown and yellow.”
They honored Stewart, and celebrated ‘A Passion for Equality.’
There wasn't much overt politics. There were a few tears, and many smiles.
He was not a rich man, as some define wealth. Still, in his life of service, love for neighbor and love for God, he harvested a cornucopia of friends and admirers.
As times passes, some things slip away from personal and collective memory.
But remember this: We looked like Oklahoma, as we remembered Jimmy Stewart.
