FILE - Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivers over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma state Capitol in Oklahoma City, July 5, 2022. A proposed state question on whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma will not appear on the November 2022 ballot, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, dealing a blow to state Democrats who had hoped the question would energize liberal voters.