Voter turnout was light in north Oklahoma City early on this runoff election day, as members of both major political parties determine nominees for the November 8 general election.
Among the races to watch, Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger are vying for the Democratic Party nomination in the U.S. Senate race, to fill a four-year term.
The race grew more contentious in recent days, as Bollinger assailed Horn for not being liberal enough to secure the party nod.
The winner of that race will face either U.S. Rep. MarkWayne Mullin or former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon-- competing for the Republican nomination today -- in the general election.
A sub-text in this GOP race is the contest between a member of the powerful Cherokee Nation (Mullin) and the richest of Oklahoma’s tribal nations, the Chickasaw (Shannon).
Oklahoma County runoffs to watch – District Attorney, Two Commissioner Races
Perhaps the most contentious Oklahoma County election is the face-off between Assistant District Attorney Gayland Gieger and County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, as they square-off for the Republican nomination for District Attorney.
Gieger's boss, departing D.A. David Prater, asked the Oklahoma state Bureau of Investigation to probe alleged wrong-doing by Calvey and other country officials, sparking furious reactions in the final days of the runnoff campaign.
Gieger, who ran a distant second to Calvey in the primary election in late June, went strongly negative in recent mailers sent to likely GOP voters.
He asserts Calvey is corrupt -- not an experienced lawyer, corrupt and soft on crime. Pointing to news of a possible OSBI probe (triggered by Prater's actions in June, only reported in recent days), he has assailed Calvey for his legislative voting record, among other things. However, Gieger has faced withering journalistic scrutiny in some recent reports (https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/law/in-oklahoma-county-d-a-race-geiger-goes-negative-and-gets-a-negative-while-calvey/article_9969e69e-2167-11ed-b312-97ce1559b39d.html) .
Calvey has a long list of supporters, including retired police officer Clint Thompson (now CEO of a non-profit seeking to stop sex-trafficking of children).
Thompson zeroed in on a regional and local "explosion of human trafficking," including child sex-trafficking. He asserts Gieger's sex crimes unit "has failed to properly address the issue." In a late Calvey campaign mailer, he contended, "Maybe that's why Gieger is trying to distract voters from his own poor record with lies about ... Kevin Calvey."
Calvey fell a handful of votes short of securing the GOP nod in the primary, with 49.97 percent of the vote. The third- and fourth-place Republican candidates issues strong endorsements of Calvey for the nomination.
Waiting in November for the winner in this race will be the Democratic D.A. nominee, Vicki Behenna.
For Democrats, a competitive runoff will decide their nominee for the only Oklahoma County Commission seat the party holds control. That joust between former state Senator Anastasia Pittman and incumbent Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert is a contest between two proven vote-getters.
Blumert, the incumbent District 1 Commissioner, has highlighted her leadership to secure funding for mental health crisis centers and emergency housing, delilvery of "construction funds fo Millwood's new indoor sports training facility, as well as projets at F.D. Moon, Star Spencer, Metro Tech and Oakdale Schools."
Often the sole opposition vote to steps taken by the two-member Republican majority on the commission, Commissioner Blumert has nonetheless worked with other commissioners on some policy initiatives.
Pittman has stressed her past legislative record (she served the maximum 12 years in the Senate). She says she will "address our greatest challenges with the Oklahoma County jail system," and seems to echo Blumert's advocacy of mental health services, support for senior citizens, and investment in teachers/students.
If endorsements count in today's balloting, Blumert can point to strong support from education advocates Rickey T.L. Hunt, Sr., and Milo Wilson the Millwood School Board President and Vice President, respectively, and Oklahoma City Board chairwoman Paula Lewis.
Blumert also is backed by Democratic state Representatives Cyndi Munson and Andy Fugate, and City Councilmember James Cooper.
Pittman is touting her share of prominent advocates, including County Jail Chaplain Kenneth Sherril, City School Board member Carole Thompson, Former Councilman Lee Cooper (now church senior pastor), and former Deputy Corrections Director Reginald Hines.
The victor in this race will face the GOP nominee, Willard Linzy.
The other County Commission runoff is for the District 3 seat Calvey vacated to seek the D.A. job. Republicans will choose their nominee in today’s voting.
Myles Davidson led in the primary election, but fell short of the majority needed for the GOP nod. An experienced county employee who has worked for two commissioners, Davidson has met all campaign filing and spending disclosure requirements. He has been supportive of the approaches taken by Commissioner Calvey and District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan on county policy issues, and has helped implement efforts to increase transparency of governmetn expenditures.
The race has not drawn as much scrutiny as might have been expected, given that the second-place finisher in the primary, Amy Alexander, filed her required campaign and ethics reports late. She has declined to explain the tardy filings, and ignored requests for an explanation from The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
The Republican nominee for District 3 will contend in November with Cathy Cummings, former mayor of The Village, the Democratic Party nominee.
Several other races at the Senate and Congressional level outside Oklahoma Couty (including the GOP primary in the Second Congressional District have been scrutinized in previous news stories and analyses
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/is-avery-frix-a-fake-perhaps-but-josh-brecheen-he-is-the-real-deal-/article_15b1900a-2224-11ed-83ac-e3074c2bb308.html ).
To study the 2022 elections in more detail, search: city-sentinel.com.
