The Oklahoma City community is invited to a park naming ceremony in honor of former Councilman Larry McAtee who spent two decades serving Oklahoma City and the residents of Ward 3.
The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake, 6625 SW 15th St.
Councilman McAtee served Ward 3 from 2001 – 2021, making him the second longest-serving councilperson in Oklahoma City history. He was reelected in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017.
"It was an honor to serve the residents of Ward 3 and the City of Oklahoma City for 20 years,” Councilman McAtee said.
“It was my privilege to serve alongside neighborhood leaders and City Staff who were passionate about growing and improving our great City. May God continue to bless the City of Oklahoma City."
McAtee passionately advocated for neighborhoods, trails, economic development and beautification citywide. He was instrumental in implementing the trails master plan and the trails wayfinding signage master plan. He also championed economic development in Bricktown and along the Oklahoma River.
“Councilman McAtee and his wife Joann connected with their constituents on a personal level to create friendships, solve problems and seize opportunities in their ward for 20 years,” Mayor David Holt said.
“Larry was an invaluable contributor to the City’s growth as well and is the only councilmember to have been a part of three MAPS initiatives.”
Some of the boards and trusts McAtee served on include:
* Airport Trust (chair)
* Economic Development Trust (chair)
* Sports Facilities Oversight Board (chair)
* Water Utilities Trust
* Trails Advisory Committee
* Legislative Committee
* Audit Committee
* Emergency Medical Services Authority
* Riverfront Redevelopment Authority
Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake is a 150-acre park that features a 59-acre stocked fishing pond. Park amenities include a large picnic shelter, fishing pier, boat ramp, public art (Glacial Erratics by Klint Shor), West River Trail and a gravel parking lot.
