OKLAHOMA CITY– On Saturday, May 21, the OKC Peace Summit, a training and strategy session, will feature national gun violence experts and local community leaders. The event will focus on an effort to curb gun violence, deaths, and incarceration of youth during the summer months in Oklahoma City.
The summit will be held at the OKC First Church of the Nazarene, 4400 Northwest Expressway, in Oklahoma City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Host pastor, Jon Middendorf said, “The City faces an amplified problem of violence every summer and we have an opportunity to come together to find solutions and build peace.”
The event keynote speaker will be Pastor Mike McBride, a gun-violence expert and executive director of LIVEFREE USA, a national faith-rooted organization against gun violence.
Through LIVEFREE USA, “Pastor Mike” organizes communities directly impacted by gun violence and mass incarceration to “build the necessary power and influence at the local, state, and federal levelsto support the implementation of strong solutions in communities,” according to the website.
Oklahoma City Ward-7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice and local artist-activist Jabee Williams are lead organizers of the event. They say they are eager to work toward plans for a Summer of Peace with Pastor McBride and others.
“Our communities within OKC are vulnerable to gun violence, and I’m committed to working with national and local leaders to save lives and promote peace over the summer,” Councilwoman Nice said. “Our youth deserve it now more than ever.”
Faith leaders, law enforcement personnel, system-impacted individuals and community leaders will be in attendance to learn, give input, and strategize plans for what they call the “2022 Summer of Peace.”
Organizers stress the importance of everyone from across sectors to participate on May 21.
“Everybody is invited to attend the Peace Summit,” Nice continued. “It’s an important conversation to have before Juneteenth activities and before youth are out of school for the summer. We want to find ways to keep everyone safe and to keep incarceration rates down.”
June is recognized as National Gun Violence Awareness month. In 2022, the 8th National Gun Violence Awareness Day will fall on June 3, the first Friday of the month. That will kick off Wear Orange weekend on June 4-5, which will feature virtual and in-person events across the nation.
The OKC Peace Summit is free and open to the public. Free lunch is provided by Eastside Pizza House. All are welcome to attend.
“The combination of high gun ownership in America and high levels today of sadness, stress and anger are a deadly formula contributing to the level of gun-related deaths in America,” said Nathaniel Batchelder, Oklahoma City Peace House director.
“The OKC Peace Summit on May 21 will empower attendees in spreading the love, forgiveness and harmony that are the antidote to violence and gun deaths,” Batchelder added.
The Journal Record reports that Oklahoma ranked in the top 10 in a recent study of gun violence nationwide. Among all large U.S. counties, Oklahoma County had the 10th-highest gun-related death rate.
The costs associated with gun related suicides and homicides is over $5 billion, with taxpayers shouldering $163 million a year for services related to gun violence, according to EveryStat.org.
"Peace-building is an ongoing effort that includes reducing harm within impacted communities,” said Rev. Cece Jones Davis, director of the Julius Jones Coalition. “I am so excited about the work LIVEFREE and Oklahoma City's finest leaders will do to keep young people safe over the summer months."
Registration for the OKC Peace Summit is encouraged by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.