On Wednesday, June 1, the National Right to Life announced its endorsement of John O’Connor for Oklahoma Attorney General, Kevin Stitt for Oklahoma Governor, and James Lankford for U.S. Senate.
The group announced its support for the three Oklahomans in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations.
Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said:
“National Right to Life is pleased to endorse John O’Connor for Oklahoma Attorney General, Kevin Stitt for Oklahoma Governor, and James Lankford for U.S. Senate.
“Each of these leaders has demonstrated heartfelt conviction and effective advocacy on behalf of unborn children and their mothers.”
The group recounted in its release:
"As Oklahoma Attorney General, John O’Connor has defended numerous pro-life laws in the courts. He has fought to ensure that pro-life protections enacted by the elected representatives of the people of Oklahoma went into effect to save lives.
"A.G. O’Connor’s first official act in office was to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the wrongly decided 1973 Roe v. Wade decision so the people of Oklahoma, acting through their elected representatives, could enact stronger protections for unborn children and their mothers.
The NRLC release continued:
"As Governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt vowed to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came to his desk. He has kept that promise and, as a result, Oklahoma now has the strongest protections for unborn children and their mothers of any state in the union."
Concerning the state's junior senator, who hopes to become the senior senator in the November elecction, NRLC said:
"As a member of the U.S. Senate, James Lankford has championed pro-life legislation. He opposes taxpayer funding of abortion and voted to preserve the longstanding Hyde Amendment, which bars federal tax dollars from being used for abortions in many federal programs.
"He also voted against the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act, which really should be called the 'Abortion Without Limits Until Birth Act' because it would enshrine abortion in federal law and policies, and it would tear down pro-life protections on the state level.
"Senator Lankford Chairs the Senate Values Action Team, which works to advance the pro-life cause, among other issues. Sen. Lankford is also a long-time champion for conscience protections."
Tony Lauinger, a vice president for National Right to Life and the long-serving state chairman of Oklahomans for Life, said in his prepared statement:
“We in Oklahoma are blessed to have the most strongly pro-life Attorney General in the nation in John O’Connor, the most pro-life Governor in Kevin Stitt, and the most pro-life U.S. Senator in James Lankford.
“The unborn children, mothers, and families of our state are the beneficiaries of the outstanding support for the protection of innocent human life of these three exemplary leaders. We thank them for their pro-life values, their courage, and their dedication to defending life.”
Tobias concluded, “Thanks in part to the dedication of these three leaders, Oklahoma is a national leader in building a culture of life. “Voters concerned about protecting unborn children and their mothers should vote for John O’Connor, Kevin Stitt, and James Lankford.”
About NRLC: Founded in 1968, the National Right to Life Committee (NRLC), the federation of affiliates in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia and more than 3,000 local chapters, is the nation’s oldest and largest grassroots pro-life organization. The NRLC release said, "Recognized as the flagship of the pro-life movement, National Right to Life works through legislation and education to protect innocent human life from abortion, infanticide, assisted suicide and euthanasia."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.