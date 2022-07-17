FILE - A general view of Government House, the governor of Maryland's residence, in Annapolis, Md., Oct. 25, 2013. One of the best opportunities for Democrats to regain a governor’s office this year is in Maryland, and the race to succeed term-limited Republican Larry Hogan has drawn a crowd of candidates. Winning back the seat shouldn’t seem so tough for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans by a 2-1 ratio, but the GOP has won three of the past five elections. Maryland Democrats see an opening now because the popular Hogan, only the second Republican governor to win reelection in the state history, cannot seek a third term. The primary is on Tuesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)