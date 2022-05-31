Jackson Lahmeyer and his advocates anticipate a good crowd and passionate discourse tomorrow night (Wednesday, June 1), when former New York City Mayor (and Donald Trump legal adviser) Rudolph Giuliani comes to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Also on the stage will be Roger Stone, long-time counselor to the former President.
Lahmayer is hoping to deny the GOP nomination to incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford. Despite being heavily outspent and behind in the estimation of most campaign analysts, the Tulsa businessman/minister is seeking to build momentum in the race as the June 28 primary approaches.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/jackson-lahmeyer-poses-the-question-can-he-beat-james-lankford/article_7395df00-dea9-11ec-bc2e-bb4630521223.html )
The headline speakers at the Lahmeyer campaign event are widely-known – acclaimed in some circles, vilified in others – for their beliefs that the 2020 presidential election was flawed in multiple respects, including in the final Electoral College victory to Joseph Biden, who assumed the presidency in January 2021, succeeding Trump.
Rudy Giuliani -- From 'America's Mayor' to Trump advocate to January 6 committee witness
Giuliani was known as a strong prosecutor during his tenure as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. After a losing campaign for mayor of the Big Apple in 1989, he was elected in 1993, and re-elected in 1997. He began a methodical drive to counter crime in the city.
Then came the events of September 11, 2001 -- the terrorist aircraft attacks on the World Trade Center and other American targets. Giuliani’s leadership in those difficult times garnered him designation as "America's Mayor."
After seeking the Republican presidnetial nomination in 2008, he threw his support to the eventual GOP nominee, John McCain.
Giuliani, widely known as "Rudy," was a close adviser to President Donald Trump for years, taking on more formal duties in 2018. He became a leading skeptic about the 2020 presidential election results, and guided some of the legal efforts to challenge Biden's win in the Electoral College.
His passion on the 2020 election issues led eventually to aggressive counter-moves leading to suspension of his law license in both New York and the District of Columbia in 2021.
In recent weeks, after lengthy negotiations before the appearance, Giuliani spent hours with members of the House Committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol (https://nypost.com/2022/05/20/rudy-giuliani-meets-jan-6-capitol-riot-house-committee/).
The Stone Zone – Roger’s role in numerous campaigns
Roger Stone, the other Lahmeyer headliner, has played a role in numerous Republican presidential campaigns over the last half-century, from the era of Richard Nixon to Donald Trump.
This year, Lahmeyer is one of several candidates Stone is hoping to elevate to Congress and other elective offices.
He was part of a powerful lobbying groups – Black, Manafort and Stone – in the Reagan years, during which he established life-long friendships with a diverse range of conservatives writers and consultants.
His ties with Trump were a source of measurable clout several years, but have also brought him intensifying denunciation from many in the political and news media establishments. In December, he was called before the U.S. House panel investigating the events of January 6, 2021. He declined to answer the committee’s questions, citing his Fifth Amendment rights.
His wife, Nydia, suffered from seemingly incurable cancer in recent years, but she was healed last year. The couple credit her better health to the prayers of his wide-spread base of supporters, who have stuck with him through the ups-and-downs since a famous (or infamous) FBI raid on his home by 25 agents in 2019 – and through the maelstrom since early 2021.
Earlier this year, Stone came to Oklahoma a widely-publicized pair of events in the two largest cities.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/jackson-lahmeyer-u-s-senate-campaign-sets-events-in-oklahoma-city-tulsa/article_b2d18f34-9b0b-11ec-b31e-6777f8f7d8c8.html )
Mr. and Mrs. Lahmayer in prayer for Uvalde
Rev. Lahmeyer and his wife Kendra have been in prayer for residents of Uvalde, Texas, since the horrific massacre of school children just days ago.
In an email to reporters and her husband's supporters, Mrs. Laymayer decried Sen. Lankford's support for recently-approved additional aid to Ukraine.
She said in her note, "We knew from the outset that our battle with the anti-Trump Oklahoma establishment would be uphill. On the other hand, the response from rank and file grassroots republican voters has been phenomenal. Literally thousands of people have turned out for Jackson's rallies and our campaign has raised over $900,000 from over 8,000 individual Oklahoma voters. Jackson has personally visited 74 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, and our campaign has named a Lahmeyer Chairman in 58 counties so far."
She also wrote, "I couldn't be more proud of my husband who is literally working around the clock to meet as many Oklahoma voters as possible, virtually every night he is at a house party, held at someone's home or business by one our supporters so that he can meet new people, many of whom are unhappy with Lankford but don't yet know that there is a viable conservative alternative."
This spring, Lahmeyer gained the support of General Michael Flynn, another former Trump aide.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/jackson-lahmeyer-files-his-candidacy-as-he-challenges-sen-lankford-in-republican-primary/article_9930bfde-c9a8-11ec-bfe3-9b6d1ce30704.html)
At his Tulsa church on Friday, June 3, Lahmeyer is hosting a showing of ‘2000 Mules’ – the Dinesh D’Souza documentary that has garnered both praise and condemnation since its recent release (https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/2000-mules-becomes-the-most-successful-political-documentary-in-a-decade/article_4a5a6e7a-d4af-11ec-b89d-7b9a755ba770.html ).
The Wednesday evening event in Tulsa is, in one respect, another in the series of meetings large and small the candidate has organized before and after his former filing for office in April.
In another respect, however, it seems like a pivotal moment for this particular hopeful, in a challenging year for candidates well-known, and not-so-well known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.