Tulsa minister and small businessman Jackson Lahmeyer, after filing his candidacy for the full-term (six-year) Senate post now held by James Lankford, has pressed his criticism of the incumbent through social media and in direct communication with likely Republican primary votes.
Jackson Lahmeyer files his candidacy as he challenges Sen. Lankford in Republican primary
- Stacy Martin, Managing Editor, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
In an April 25 communication to reporters and his supporters, Lahmeyer touted a May 21 event focused on what he called “the Biden Crime Family.” Laymeyer said he had “a mind-blowing phone call” he with John Paul Isaac, “the man who discovered Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell.”
After being dismissed by many news organizations, The New York Post’s reporting about the laptop’s contents have been largely vetted by The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other news organizations.
At the national level Republicans have recovered large chunks of the laptop’s information. Lahmeyer promised he would be “giving out flash drives with much of the contents” at May 21 gatherings, slated for 2 p.m. in Oklahoma City and 6 p.m. in Tulsa.
Behind in most polls, Lahmayer touted in an April 22 email an endorsement he received from the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, which he described as “a massive group with tremendous influence throughout the state.”
Although most opinion polls show him far behind Lankford, Lahmeyer says, “A recent poll was released by Just Oklahoma Data that surveyed 867 likely Oklahoma Republican primary voters via text message concluded: Lankford received 46.83%, Lahmeyer 35.87% and 17.3% were undecided.”
The challenger described the incumbent as “a career Politician with the D.C. machine behind him.
With several hundred thousand dollars raised, compared to Lankford’s $5.2 million, Lahmeyer has said,
“We have had over 8000 individuals donate to the campaign, rallies with thousands of Oklahomans in attendance and national endorsements from Roger Stone, Mike Lindell, Sebastian Gorka,” and Republican party Chairman (now on leave for his own Second District congressional campaign) John Bennett.
In April, former Trump administration official Michael Flynn reiterated his support for Lahmeyer. Fox News Channel 23’s Clay Loney and reporter Amanda Gilbert presented the information in a news broadcast.
(https://www.fox23.com/news/video-former-national-security-advisor-michael-flynn-visits-tulsa-support-local-pastor/713a16fd-cda5-4584-a6b0-cd296303f4d4/ )
In all, Lankford has nine opponents, with Lahmeyer the most visible.
He is criticizing Lankford’s refusal to debate.
On April 20, Lahmeyer said to his supporters: “It needs to be made clear that Lankford does not own the U.S. Senate seat and owes it to the people of Oklahoma and America to give an account for his lackluster record. I encourage you to post on Lankford's social media platforms calling on him to say yes to the Lahmeyer vs Lankford debate.”
In recent weeks, the challenger garnered national attention for an interview with Real America's Voice News, and his promise: “On day one of being in the US Senate, I will introduce legislation in the Senate called the ‘Millstone Act’ that will cut-off all Federal funding to any school district in America that teaches Critical Race Theory or Woke Sexuality aka Gender & Sexual Orientation confusion.”
The “millstone” reference is to the Gospel of Luke 17:2 and those who “cause one of these little ones to stumble."
Lahmeyer said, “The number of Groomers in our Federally funded school system is inexcusable and I plan to tackle it on day one.”
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Construction Camp for 7th and 8th Graders
- Systems and Processes
- Lankford sustains fundraising momentum, busy campaign schedule, and polling lead
- Jackson Lahmeyer files his candidacy as he challenges Sen. Lankford in Republican primary
- Ivan Hutchcroft: A man of high integrity and quick wit
- Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
- 3 Oklahoma meteorology students killed after chasing storm
- Browns check boxes, add talent in draft but Mayfield lingers
Most Popular
Articles
- Motel-6 robbery suspect arrested at bus terminal by police
- Assault and Grooming Accusations against Shawnee Schools Coach: Local D.A. recuses, Sen. Jett presses for accountability
- The last shall be first: Dr. Randy Grellner seeks to fill 4-year term resulting from Inhofe retirement
- Ivan Hutchcroft: A man of high integrity and quick wit
- Oklahoma parks director resigns, restaurant operator sued
- 2022 Paseo Arts Festival set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30
- Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs
- 2022 Dean A. McGee Awards to honor Rand Elliott, Marva Ellard and Debi Martin
- New Executive Director named for Santa Fe Family Life Center
- Oklahoma City Ballet to present The Sleeping Beauty
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.