Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 84F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.