OKLAHOMA CITY - A charismatic man who influenced the most recent generations of Oklahoma Progressives, Ivan Roy Hutchcroft, passed away last month at his home. He was 81 years old.
His formal obituary pointed out that he “loved animals, the gifts of nature’s beauty, enduring friends, and the solitude that afforded him the ability to reflect and ponder the great questions of life. Solitary hours were devoted to the gentle activity of fishing, watching the birds in his yard, and completing a book of homespun wisdom, ‘Real Stuff.’”
Hutchcroft was a friend to many members this newspaper’s staff. Senior Reporter Darla Shelden reflected, “Ivan was my best friend for nearly 20 years. I cherish the memories of our time together in his pool oasis with my furbabies Ivy Jane, Wrinkles and later with Ziggi and his beloved little Dude, who I am now fortunate to have in my home. Ivan loved to grill a steak or brat, enjoy a cocktail and take an evening swim in his lovely back yard that was a true escape from city life.”
Ivan was a card-carrying member of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) – Oklahoma and a dedicated member of Sierra Club. Somehow, if you knew him, you did not have to be told that, to know it.
Ivan was my friend because he was Darla Shelden's friend. We have/had different world views, but he was well-informed, intelligent and passionate about his beliefs. I will always remember when we both visited Darla and the pugs Ziggi and Dude got together to settle things or talk/bark them out. He often responded to points I made in those conversations, and I tried to respond to his as best I could.
What a man. Intelligent, decent, honorable, kind, honest, forthright ... you get the idea.
Darla reflected, “Over the years, we enjoyed dining at our favorite restaurant, La Baguette Bistro, and spending time with our friends, owners Alain and Michel, our favorite bar tender Ron Adams, and staff members including Jeff, Cyril, Daniel and so many others. We saw Paul McCartney (11th row), Boz Scaggs, Jackson Browne, and many other incredible concerts including local fave, Kyle Dillingham.”
Ivan’s friend Jody Harlan observed that Ivan “was a gentle, kind man who enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. I will always remember Facebook photos of him and Darla in his pool with the pugs Ivy Jane, Wrinkles, Ziggi and his beloved dog Dude.”
Many mutual friends have those same sorts of memories, including me. I recall a couple of hours at Lake Hefner’s Stars and Stripes Park some years back during Puggerfest, sponsored by Homeward Bound Pug Rescue, trading political stories (yes, we managed to talk politics with passion and civility) while “our” pair of pugs exchanged comments all around us.
From his formal biographical sketch: “He … enjoyed exploring the world and traveling extensively in Europe and Central America. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Robert and Helen Faith Hutchcroft, his brother Robert Joe Hutchcroft, sister Alice Kay Hutchcroft and his son, Kelly Joe Hutchcroft.
“He is survived by sons Michael and his wife Cindy, son Kevin and husband Devin Hutchcroft, and grandkids Sara and Andrew Hutchcroft along with a host of nieces and nephews.
“Ivan graduated high school in Martensdale, Iowa and attended the University of Iowa. He was well-regarded in both of his careers in Quality Management for Firestone and law enforcement with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. In both, he developed friendships that lasted decades. He raised three sons as a single father, and in retirement shared a sunroom with his beloved pug, Dude.”
Darla remembered, “Our journey began at an Iraq war protest (2003) and we stood together at several rallies, demonstrations and other events for politically liberal causes during our time together. A staunch Democrat, Ivan supported all things left-wing with full determination. He served as president of Oklahoma Chapter of Common Cause, and never failed to vote in every election. His love for animals exceeded that for his fellow man as he often stated, ‘I like animals more than most people.’
“He adored taking road trips by car, traveling by air or train, and particularly by cruise ship while exploring the different regions of the planet. He visited nearly every National Park in America.
I was unable to see him in the latter weeks of his life, but my wife and I thought of him often, and supported him in our way, with prayer and sincere care. I will miss him, a lot. Everyone says such things after a friend dies, but still: I will miss him, a lot.
The photos popping up online are a joy to see, filling me in on his Dayton days, and the years he served honorably in the Highway Patrol. I will cherish his memory.
At his request, there were no formal services, but at the Ides of April (the fifteenth) a social gathering celebrated his life, at McNeil’s Funeral Services in Mustang.
To me, it seems appropriate for Darla Jane Shelden to have the last words: “His quick wit was limitless. Under the most serious of circumstances, Ivan could always think of something funny to say to break the ice. Even while in the hospital he kept the nurses laughing.
“Ivan loved to read, watch movies, listen to great music and have an occasional single malt scotch. A great host, Ivan was always prepared to offer a drink and whip up a meal for guests who visited his home. Speaking of Oklahoma weather, he said, ‘I hate the wind, even though I often contribute to it.’”
And Darla says: “I will miss Ivan more than I can say, but I have years of amazing memories to keep my love for him alive.”
