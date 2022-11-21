This column draws from the thoughts of one of my favorite writers, Sydney Harris, in his compilation of Chicago Tribune articles in Pieces of Eight.
Harris’s observations resonate, particularly at this time of year. October is a time of reflective assessment and initial planning for the next year that the A to Z mastermind group and the OKC Metro Guild will finalize in December.
I hope you will consider allocating time to thinking, meeting, and planning during every quarter, as we do, not only on business goals but on how you’re spending your life.
I wish I had known at 17:
* THAT seeking to be with the ‘in” crowd merely makes me one of the herd. It does not help me develop my strength, my leadership, my passion. Focus on becoming excellent at what you love doing. All else will follow.
* THAT choosing the lesser of two evils is still choosing evil. Pick, choose, stand for, vote for what you know is right ALWAYS. It does not matter that your candidate will not win. If, in your heart, you know she is the best candidate, vote for her. What matters is your strength, your reinforcement of what you know is right.
And, THAT there are two times to stop, step back, and really evaluate.
1. When you already know all about something. Having spent 27 years as a successful John Hancock agent, licensed in multiple areas I knew “all” about general liability insurance and wouldn’t listen to my son when he kept telling me for a few years that Shelter general liability was much more comprehensive and much cheaper. He was right.
2. As my dad used to say, “When someone needs to tell you what a committed Christian they are, run like the devil.” Very simply, he believed you know a person’s character by how they act. If people have to tell or infer how good they are, look out!
* THAT radicalism/extremism are bad in everything. Moderation, balance, acknowledging — perhaps accepting — both sides grow our strength and our wisdom. Think about those who drink too much, eat too much, become religious or political zealots. Sex, jogging, church, politics, drinking, working, video games -— all can be gratifying or destructive to you and those you are close to. Think, plan, strive for balance.
* THAT five years from today I would be like the people I am associating with now.
* THAT I should not sacrifice my character or what I know is right for immediate gratification. Don’t run with or vote for people because they give you what you want, even though you know that you do not want your children to be like them. Choose character every time. Strengthen yourself and others by picking what we know is right. Let me die with people of character if the choice is to live with people without character.
Visualize standing at a National Veterans Cemetery and looking at the thousands of white crosses. I promise you the two things that veterans fought and died (or were maimed for life) for: The American flag and voting.
Please always VOTE, please respect our flag, please value the primary symbols of those who served. HONOR the flag and VOTE.
Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. He teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech and Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma Home Builders Association, honored by the National Association of Home Builders Association as the 2019 CAPS Instructor of the Year. An ICC-certified Accessibility Plans/Examiner, providing ADA compliance inspections, Jack received the Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns “Clearing the Path” award. Jack serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers, a nonprofit providing adult day care. Jack served with the United States Army, December 1, 1966 – December 1, 1970; Russian linguist, 4th Infantry Division, K Co., 75th Airborne Rangers, two tours in Vietnam. Jack’s three sons served in the military. His son Cole is in the Army Reserves. Jack’s son Cord Werner, also an A to Z inspector, served two tours in Iraq.
