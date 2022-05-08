OKLAHOMA CITY – The Legislative Latino Caucus will host its 6th annual Hispanic Cultural Day on Tuesday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the 2nd floor of the state Capitol. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The event allows the Oklahoma Legislature, the Hispanic community, and the public to come together to celebrate Hispanic culture, history, entertainment, and food.
Latino Caucus Chairman Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, said he is looking forward to sharing the many contributions the Hispanic community makes in Oklahoma as well as celebrating and sharing their beautiful heritage and culture.
“I am so proud of my Hispanic heritage as are the other members of the Latino Caucus, which is why we look forward to this special event each year,” Brooks said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to hold it the last couple of years due to the pandemic, so we are very excited to welcome Oklahomans back to the Capitol to celebrate the incredible culture, history, music, and food of the Hispanic people.
“The Hispanic community is the fastest growing population in our state, contributing nearly $8 billion in state revenues to our economy thanks in part to the 20,000 Hispanic-owned businesses statewide,” Brooks continued.
“We are proud, hardworking Oklahomans dedicated to making our state a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family, and we’re so excited to celebrate and share our many contributions and beautiful culture with our fellow Oklahomans.”
This year’s event will highlight “Our Shared Indigenous Roots” and the connection between Latino indigenous roots and the Native American tribes in Oklahoma. Rock the Native Vote is sponsoring the advocacy portion of the event, which will encourage guests to visit with their legislators about issues that are import to them.
An exhibitor fair, featuring booths by organizations that work with the Latino community, will be sponsored by Oklahoma City Latino Young Professionals. A Youth Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Oklahoma Arts Council, will also be on display.
The event will celebrate the Hispanic culture with food tastings and live performances made possible by the governor’s Hispanic Initiatives Council.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Oklahoma’s Hispanic community accounts for nearly 12 percent of the state’s overall population with nearly 472,000 people, an increase of nearly 140,000 Latinos since 2010.
“A lot of times, I don’t think the Hispanic community realizes how powerful they are and the incredible contributions that they make to the state of Oklahoma,” said Latino Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond.
“Not only do we have thousands of business owners providing jobs and infusing money into our local communities, along with our large overall population of consumers, but the Hispanic community’s strong family values, faith, traditions, and hard work ethic are a welcomed positive influence in schools, businesses, cities, and towns around the state,” Martinez added.
“This special day gives us an opportunity to recognize that shining example, and we hope our fellow Oklahomans will come share in the celebration.”
Oklahoma Historical Society Multicultural Office Director and current reigning Senora Guatemala Oklahoma Saidy Orellana is serving as this year’s master of ceremonies.
Keynote speaker for the event will be Xavier Neira, founder and President of Logatoré, LLC, a real estate development and consulting firm.
Entertainment will include Hispanic dances and songs from Mexico, Guatemala, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Bolivia.
For more information, contact Sen. Brooks at 405-521-5557 or Michael.Brooks@oksenate.gov.
