Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addresses attendants at the opening ceremony the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “blackmail” with the supply of natural gas, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday.
He said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is meant to “legitimize a despotic authoritarianism and enable any local troublemaker” to do the same, a hardly veiled reference to Greece’s neighbor Turkey and the increasingly aggressive rhetoric of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“In the Ukraine war, we stand with those defending themselves, we stand with democracy and freedom ... we know what it means to have an (aggressive) neighbor,” Mitsotakis said.
Putin wants to turn European anxiety about energy into political destabilization, Mitsotakis added in the keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in which Greece’s heads of government announce the coming year’s economic policies.
The Greek premier reminded his audience that Greece had proposed months ago a cap on natural gas prices and a decoupling of electricity prices from those of natural gas and expressed his satisfaction that the European Union was coming round to such solutions.
“Better late than never,” he told reporters earlier Saturday, as he was touring the trade fair’s exhibits.
