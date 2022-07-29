OKLAHOMA CITY - Sixty-four years ago, local schoolteacher and NAACP Youth Advisor Clara Luper and thirteen of her students initiated one of the first civil rights protest in the country at Katz Drug Store in downtown Oklahoma City.
This year, the Freedom Fiesta, sponsored by the Clara Luper Legacy Committee, celebrates the 64th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Sit-In movement, which began August 19, 1958.
Thursday through Sunday, August 18 – 21, the public is invited to participate in this year’s Freedom Fiesta celebration, themed “The Struggle Continues.” Participation in all events is free of charge.
Speaking in reference to this year’s theme, Marilyn Luper-Hildreth, daughter of the late Clara Luper said, “Our struggles may not be the same as they were yesterday, but they continue today as ‘Our Democracy is at risk’.”
The Clara Luper Legacy Committee works to support the sit-in and civil rights movement in Oklahoma, and the nation. The organization’s mission is to educate and to keep the story of educator and activist, Clara Luper, alive.
Starting Thursday, August 18, at 6 p.m., a jazz concert, featuring nationally acclaimed composer and jazz trumpeter Hannibal Lokumbe, along with several local performers, will be held at the Yale Theatre, 227 S.W. 25th Street.
An author and poet, Lokumbe (né Marvin Peterson) has been celebrating and commemorating the African-American experience through music and words for over four decades.
Lokumbe is the founder and director of the Music Liberation Orchestra, a program that teaches music, genealogy and writing to incarcerated men around the country in institutions such as the Bastrop County Jail, located in Bastrop, Texas, Orleans Parish prison, located in New Orleans, La., and Holmesburg Prison located in Philadelphia, Pa.
An art exhibit inspired by Clara Luper and the 1958 Sit-Ins, along with a panel discussion on the “Freedom Story” by Sit-In participants, will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, August 19, at the Crew Workspace, 619 W. Main Street, in downtown Oklahoma City. The exhibit is sponsored by The Clara Luper Legacy Committee and With Love OKC, a project created by musician and activist Jabee Williams and the Oklahoma Mural Syndicate.
On Saturday, August 20, at 9 a.m., a reenactment of the Oklahoma City Sit-In March will begin at Frontline Church, 1104 N. Robinson and end at Kaiser’s Grateful Bean Café, located at 1039 N. Walker Avenue.
“The Clara Luper legacy committee led by Marilyn Luper-Hildrith, is presenting a re-enactment of the 1958 sit ins led by Clara Luper,” event co-organizer Jabee posted on Facebook. “Come march with us and hear from original sit inners on their experience and their time with Mrs. Luper. We will sing and… march together.”
Clara Luper started the Oklahoma City Sit-In Movement two years prior to the famous sit-ins in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was arrested twenty-six times during her civil rights activities and considered a major leader in the fight to end segregation in Oklahoma.
An advisor for the NAACP Youth Council, Luper was a teacher at the black-only Dunjee High School in east Oklahoma City. She also wrote several plays, including Brother President, which reflected Martin Luther King Jr.’s nonviolent protest philosophy. Luper and her students were invited to perform Brother President at NAACP’s 1958 national convention in New York City.
For more information, visit claraluperlegacy.com.
