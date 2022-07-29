Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.