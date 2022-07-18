Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has endorsed Kevin Calvey in the August 23 primary runoff election for Oklahoma County District Attorney.
Calvey faces a runoff election after garnering 49.97% of the four-candidate primary vote.
"Kevin Calvey has proven he has the integrity, grit, and competence to be a great District Attorney. I hope you'll join me in supporting him,” Mick Cornett announced in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations.
Mayor Cornett won Oklahoma County in the 2018 gubernatorial runoff with almost 58% of the vote.
"I am honored by Mayor Cornett's endorsement,” Kevin Calvey said. “Mick was a fantastic spokesman for Oklahoma City and continues to be a great advocate for our community. He knows firsthand that successful economic development requires leaders who are dedicated to public safety.”
In the June 28 primary election, Calvey received 26,975 votes (49.97 percent) while Gayland Gieger garnered 12,548 votes (23.25 percent). Calvey fell just 30 votes short of avoiding a runoff.
In a manual recount of the primary results, as reported by the Associated Press, "six additional votes [were] counted: two each for Calvey, Gieger and Robert Gray."
https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/calvey-gieger-still-headed-to-runoff-after-oklahoma-recount/article_b5331d84-0306-11ed-9e85-a3fa1fdf686b.html
Early this month, Calvey garnered the support of Jacqui Ford and Robert Gray, who finished third and fourth, respectively, in that late June primary.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/jacqui-ford-robert-gray-endorse-kevin-calvey-for-oklahoma-county-district-attorney/article_87a29e22-fd33-11ec-b520-1724b01ed18c.html
Last week, Calvey launched a television advertising blitz in the D.A.'s race, with plans to permeate cable stations throughout the county.
The U.S. Army awarded Calvey the Bronze Star Medal for his mission prosecuting terrorists in Iraq. Calvey is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and has been a practicing attorney in Oklahoma since 1994.
Calvey currently serves as an Oklahoma County Commissioner. He and his wife, Toni, live in Oklahoma City with their seven children.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
