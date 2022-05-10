Dr. Randy Grellner -- last candidate (in a field of 13) to file for the Republican nomination to fill the remaining four years in the term of U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe, who is leaving just two years after reelection – formally launched his campaign from his home base in Cushing a few days ago.
At that event, he criticized President Joe Biden after the chief executive’s slam on the “Make American Great Again” (MAGA) movement. Now, the candidate is making the rounds of GOP events.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/the-last-shall-be-first-dr-randy-grellner-seeks-to-fill-4-year-term-resulting/article_4982552a-c006-11ec-9f08-431c12d39cd2.html )
And, Dr. Grellner has garnered two notable endorsements from national conservative leaders.
As for Biden, he referenced MAGA advocates as “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.”
Dr. Grellner made it clear in a campaign press release that he sees things differently: “Regardless of your political affiliation, all sides should condemn the President’s authoritarian effort to silence those who disagree with his leftist agenda. The true extreme is the divisiveness the leftists in the Democrat party have brought upon this nation. Joe Biden claimed he wanted to stand for unity, what he really wants is to continue to divide Americans and silence those who don’t agree with the extreme views of his party.”
In a recent email, Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, USA (Ret.), a former aide to President Trump, disclosed:
"I contacted Randy Grellner on filing day and encouraged him to run for U.S. Senate. We need leaders like him who will protect our Constitution and ‘drain the swamp.’ If you love America, you know how important these days are and we need men like Dr. Randy in office."
Ed Martin, President of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, former Republican National Committee member, author of the NY Times bestseller “The Conservative Case for Trump,” wrote to say,
"Because I believe in the future of America, I endorse Dr. Randy Grellner in his run for U.S. Senate. He's pro-life, pro-family and is the perfect blend of regular American and exceptional leader: a physician and family man who knows what is at stake. Oklahomans - and all Americans - need Dr. Randy fighting for us in the U.S. Senate."
Disclosure: Dr. Grellner’s brother, Richard, is co-publisher of The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
